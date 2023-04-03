CoD fans label Activision “scared” for removing Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps

Activision started taking down Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps inspired by CoD, which some community members argued was done out of fear.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 opened endless doors of possibility for innovation. Unreal Editor allows users to craft new games and experiences within Fortnite Creative Mode. One of the best creations we have seen so far is a remake of the original Fortnite map.

Passionate CoD fans utilized Creative 2.0 to re-create Rust and classic zombie maps. Modern Warfare 2 players flocked over to relive some of their favorite experiences, but the nostalgic rush will be short-lived.

Activision cracks down on CoD-inspired Fortnite maps

On April 3, CharlieINTEL confirmed that “Activision has started to DMCA and request removal of Call of Duty related content in Fortnite Creator mode.”

Mist Jawa created Rust and other zombie maps in Fortnite Creative 2.0. After Activision started cracking down, they claimed, “I will no longer be recreating any copyright maps.”

“Modern Fortfare, along with some zombie maps, have been deleted and can no longer be played I still plan on creating unique experiences for shooter & Zombie fans.”

Fortnite Creative map creators earn real-money rewards based on how much players engage with their content. Epic Games explicitly stated that players could not use someone else’s IP to create monetized content with the Unreal Editor.

Fans didn’t take too kindly to the news. “They can’t stand seeing someone make a better version of their game, so instead of improving theirs, they just take down the good ones.”

A second user added, “they’re mad people would rather play Fortnite CoD and not Activision CoD. This Should be an eye-opener of how bad it’s been.”

CoD fans want a Verdansk or Rebirth Island remake using Fortnite Creative 2.0. Mist Jawa plans to still develop unique experiences for shooter and zombie fans, but this will inevitably create roadblocks for them and other creators working on ambitious spin-offs, such as those two classic Warzone maps.