Forgotten MW3 LMG still dominates in Warzone, but there’s a catch

Connor Bennett
Green and black Pulemyot LMG on Warzone mapActivision

There is an LMG from Modern Warfare 3 that has been forgotten about a little bit ever since it got nerfed, however, it can still dominate in certain Warzone modes. 

While LMGs have always had a tricky relationship with Call of Duty players in normal multiplayer modes, the slow and powerful weapons have proven to be top-tier options when it comes to Warzone. 

The DG-58 had been the most recent LMG to rule the roost, but it has slipped away following nerfs in Season 3 Reloaded. That’s opened up spots for others to take over, with the likes of the  TAQ Evolvere already being highlighted by some Warzone content creators.

However, Warzone guru WhosImmortal is back on the Pulemyot 762 bandwagon, as the forgotten LMG is dominating again – but only in certain situations and modes. 

According to the YouTuber, the once-dominant LMG still has a “super competitive” TTK despite being nerfed in previous updates, but it’s best used in Resurgence. 

“It’s been a minute since we’ve actually been able to talk about this thing. As they’ve adjusted the long-range meta, this has slowly sort of crept back up,” WhosImmortal said. “It’s not the number one TTK by any means, but what this does have going for it is it’s decent TTK and it’s easy, easy control.” 

While the LMG itself may have fallen off a bit, the loadout hasn’t changed all that much. The YouTuber still opts for the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Conversion Kit to add some much-needed speed to the Pulemyot.

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: JAK Annihilator long barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x 
  • Stock: Command D-15 Recoil
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Conversion Kit

The recommendation from the YouTuber to just use it in Resurgence may put some players off using it in the normal battle royale mode, but the Pulemyot can still hold it’s own. 

As noted, it isn’t the only LMG seeing some love at the minute, as the TAQ Evolvere is also an option as the meta continues to shift.

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

