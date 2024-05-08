How to get JAK Atlas kit in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded just got another new Aftermarket Part, the JAK Atlas kit. Here’s how to unlock the conversion kit and transform the AMR9.

Continuing from the JAK Wardens, Season 3 Reloaded is getting another new Aftermarket Part. This time around it’s the JAK Atlas kit which transforms the AMR9 into a five-round burst SMG.

This kit converts the underrated SMG into the old Advanced Warfare gun of the same name. Even the name JAK Atlas is a reference to the Atlas company that plays a big role in Call of Duty’s first jetpack game.

It’s a powerful Aftermarket Part that is only made better by the AMR9’s buffs in Season 3 Reloaded. Here’s how to get the conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock JAK Atlas Aftermarket Part in MW3 & Warzone

The Jak Atlas conversion kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Week 6. These completed challenges can be done across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Once you have completed enough challenges you can equip the Aftermarket Part to the AMR9 using the Conversion Kit attachment slot. However, doing so requires you to first reach level 29 on the SMG.

Activision

All MW3 & Warzone Week 6 Challenges

These are all of the Week 6 Challenges for MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: