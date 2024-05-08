How to get JAK Atlas kit in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

How to get JAK Atlas kit in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 ReloadedActivision
MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded just got another new Aftermarket Part, the JAK Atlas kit. Here’s how to unlock the conversion kit and transform the AMR9.
Continuing from the JAK Wardens, Season 3 Reloaded is getting another new Aftermarket Part. This time around it’s the JAK Atlas kit which transforms the AMR9 into a five-round burst SMG.
This kit converts the underrated SMG into the old Advanced Warfare gun of the same name. Even the name JAK Atlas is a reference to the Atlas company that plays a big role in Call of Duty’s first jetpack game.
It’s a powerful Aftermarket Part that is only made better by the AMR9’s buffs in Season 3 Reloaded. Here’s how to get the conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone.
How to unlock JAK Atlas Aftermarket Part in MW3 & Warzone
The Jak Atlas conversion kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Week 6. These completed challenges can be done across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.
Once you have completed enough challenges you can equip the Aftermarket Part to the AMR9 using the Conversion Kit attachment slot. However, doing so requires you to first reach level 29 on the SMG.
All MW3 & Warzone Week 6 Challenges
These are all of the Week 6 Challenges for MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
|Multiplayer
|Zombies
|Warzone
|Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with recommended Battle Rifles
|Get 200 Critical Kills with a recommended Assault Rifle while Aiming Down Sights
|In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region
|Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with recommended Battle Rifles
|Get 300 Kills with a recommended Battle Rifle while Stamin-Up is active
|In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region
|Get 25 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon set to Single Fire Mode
|Get 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a recommended weapon
|In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region
|Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills using a suppressed KATT-AMR
|Get 200 Kills with a recommended Pack-A-Punched SMG in the High Threat Zone
|In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region
|Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to recommended SMGs
|Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a recommended Sniper
|In Warzone, place in the Top 10 5 times
|Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Suppressed recommended SMGs
|Get 750 Zombie Kills with a recommended SMG
|In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
|Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCW
|GEt 5 Rapid Kills with a recommended Battle Rifle
|IN Warzone, perform a Squad Assemble 5 times.