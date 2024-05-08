GamingCall of Duty

How to get JAK Atlas kit in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Kurt Perry
AMR9 with JAK Atlas conversion kit equipped in MW3 and Warzone.Activision

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded just got another new Aftermarket Part, the JAK Atlas kit. Here’s how to unlock the conversion kit and transform the AMR9.

Continuing from the JAK Wardens, Season 3 Reloaded is getting another new Aftermarket Part. This time around it’s the JAK Atlas kit which transforms the AMR9 into a five-round burst SMG.

This kit converts the underrated SMG into the old Advanced Warfare gun of the same name. Even the name JAK Atlas is a reference to the Atlas company that plays a big role in Call of Duty’s first jetpack game.

It’s a powerful Aftermarket Part that is only made better by the AMR9’s buffs in Season 3 Reloaded. Here’s how to get the conversion kit in MW3 and Warzone.

How to unlock JAK Atlas Aftermarket Part in MW3 & Warzone

The Jak Atlas conversion kit can be unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Week 6. These completed challenges can be done across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, or even a combination of the three.

Once you have completed enough challenges you can equip the Aftermarket Part to the AMR9 using the Conversion Kit attachment slot. However, doing so requires you to first reach level 29 on the SMG.

AMR9 loadout with the JAK Atlas Kit equipped.Activision

All MW3 & Warzone Week 6 Challenges

These are all of the Week 6 Challenges for MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

MultiplayerZombiesWarzone
Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with recommended Battle RiflesGet 200 Critical Kills with a recommended Assault Rifle while Aiming Down SightsIn Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region
Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with recommended Battle RiflesGet 300 Kills with a recommended Battle Rifle while Stamin-Up is activeIn Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region
Get 25 Operator Kills with a recommended weapon set to Single Fire ModeGet 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a recommended weaponIn Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region
Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills using a suppressed KATT-AMRGet 200 Kills with a recommended Pack-A-Punched SMG in the High Threat ZoneIn Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region
Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights equipped to recommended SMGsGet 75 Mercenary Kills with a recommended SniperIn Warzone, place in the Top 10 5 times
Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Suppressed recommended SMGsGet 750 Zombie Kills with a recommended SMGIn Warzone, complete 15 contracts
Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCWGEt 5 Rapid Kills with a recommended Battle RifleIN Warzone, perform a Squad Assemble 5 times.

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3

About The Author

Kurt Perry

Kurt Perry is a British games writer who started at Dexerto in April 2023. He graduated from Staffordshire University in 2019 with a BA in Games Journalism and PR. Prior to joining Dexerto, Kurt contributed 900 articles for PC Invasion including over 350 guides. He's an all-rounder who is particularly knowledgeable about Call of Duty, Destiny, and Pokemon.

keep reading
Soldier hiding behind cover in MW3 Season 3.
Call of Duty
MW3 May 8 patch notes: Progression fixes, Ranked Play updates, more
John Esposito
Modern Warfare 3 operators carrying flag
Call of Duty
“Pay to win” Warzone LMG blueprint makes seeing enemies even easier
Jacob Hale
RGL-80 grenade launcher being inspected in MW3 Season 3 Reloaded.
Call of Duty
Unstoppable MW3 weapon wreaks havoc in hardcore after Trophy System nerf
Kurt Perry
DG-58 LSW on Grime map in MW3 multiplayer.
Call of Duty
Buffed MW3 LMG is now one of the best weapons in multiplayer
Kurt Perry
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech