“Slept-on” MW3 LMG kills faster than Warzone’s meta DG-58

There is an LMG from Modern Warfare 3 that can kill Warzone enemies faster than meta picks like the DG-58 but it is being completely “slept-on” right now.

For the longest time, LMGs were seen as a meme option in Call of Duty. Players would run them in multiplayer to try and troll enemies, spraying and praying to their heart’s content.

When it comes to Warzone, though, they’ve become genuine options and have owned the meta at different points. That’s been especially true in the last few months of Modern Warfare 3, with LMGs such as the TAQ Eradicator, Bruen MK9, and RAAP H all being picked up by players.

However, following the Season 3 Reloaded update, the TAQ Evolvere has been highlighted as a genuine option by Warzone guru TrueGameData, as it has a lightning-fast TTK.

In fact, the Evolvere considerably outguns other LMGs like the DG-58, Holger 556, and Pulemyot 762. In fights up to 53 meters, the TAQ kills in just 750ms, which is 100 ms faster than the more meta option in the DG.

“I think the TAQ Evolvere is just a very slept-on weapon right now,” the stats guru said. “I think this gun is awesome right now.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Stock: SA Kilonova Grip

Rear Grip: XRK Response Grip

The TAQ’s TTK does fall off slightly in fights that extend over 53 meters, however, you’re probably not going to be fighting beyond that all that much. If you are, just pick up a sniper.

However, as TrueGameData points out, you are getting an “important” extra 10 meters of damage range anyway, seeing as some other LMGs fall off a fair bit after 40 meters.

It ultimately remains to be seen if the slept-on LMG will start to rise up the ranks and become a widely used meta pick. Though, it clearly has the stats to do so.