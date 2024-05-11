Adin Ross furious with Activision after getting banned from Call of Duty

Adin Ross has lashed out at Activision after getting banned from Call of Duty for his skins, claiming he was labeled a “brand risk.”

While streaming on Kick on May 10, the controversial internet personality called out Call of Duty for banning him after having played the game “for years.”

According to Ross, Activision was banning players “who give a f*** about what people say,” calling the developer’s decision “crazy.”

“Call of Duty, you guys are known for having game chats that are toxic,” Ross said, going on to state he would not “chill the f*** out.”

Ross went on to mention Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, stating the two streamers had been banned and called “brand risks” by Activision; “That makes no f****** sense! I don’t care! That’s weird as f***.”

He then compared himself to a meme from Spongebob, using the unusual analogy to describe how he felt about the ban.

“Like bro, come the f*** on, bro! I literally felt like that Squidward meme of SpongeBob and Patrick playing,” Ross said.

Nickelodeon The meme Ross mentioned to describe how the ban made him feel.

Nonetheless, Ross has made it clear he doesn’t plan on letting the ban prevent him from playing, revealing he was evading the ban by using a friend’s account.

“I did get banned from my account for skins. And guess what? On god, I don’t care,” he insisted. “I’m going to say it. I got a new account and I have skins, camos. I don’t care. It’s my boy’s account, using it.”

Hitting back at viewer’s reaction to the news, Ross warned that fans would not be able to report his new account; “Don’t laugh, don’t drag it. I’m playing it today… No, you’re not going to report me because you’re not even going to find my name.”

He explained his friend had logged into the account using Ross’ PC, describing it as a “hand-grinded account.” While his new name remains unknown, it looks like Ross will continue to appear on Call of Duty servers.