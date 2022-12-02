CoD devs finally address Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 PC crashing issues

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty devs have finally responded to Warzone 2.0’s widespread crashing issues, which have been plaguing PC players with NVIDIA graphics cards since the battle royale’s launch back in November.

Warzone 2.0 crashing has been a major issue for players of the battle royale sequel since it launched back on November 16.

Plenty of players, on all platforms, have found their game randomly shutting down mid-match and forcing them to reload and drop back in.

The issues have even catalyzed calls for a reconnect option to be added to Warzone 2.0, as is a multiplayer feature in games like Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG.

However, while the situation for those on Xbox and PlayStation has improved, plenty of PC players are reporting the continuation of crashing issues well into Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season One. Thankfully, the devs have now isolated a cause and issued a response.

Warzone 2 PC crashing issues related to NVIDIA graphics cards

In a December 1 tweet, the official Call of Duty account stated that those affected on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been identified as using NVIDIA graphics cards.

They said: “We are aware of, and working to resolve, a specific PC GPU crash issue that is impacting some Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 players with NVIDIA graphics cards. Our teams at Beenox and Infinity Ward are working closely with NVIDIA to identify and fix the issue.”

Unfortunately, they did not offer a workaround or a timescale on a fix, meaning affected players will have to hang in there and remain patient.

It’s likely that now the root of the issue has been identified a specific cause and fix will follow promptly.

Here’s hoping it’s solved by the time Season One Reloaded rolls around on December 14.