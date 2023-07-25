Classic CoD Maps revealed in Modern Warfare 3 Warzone leak

Just as Warzone 2 did, a Modern Warfare 3 leak revealed the use of classic maps as battle royale POIs.

Warzone 2 gave long-time series fans a rush of nostalgia by using classic maps as POIs. MW2s (2009) Highrise, MW3’s Dome, and COD 4’s Showdown highlight a few of the battle royale sequel’s callbacks. Community members had hoped that those POIs would also feature in Multiplayer as 6v6 maps, but those ambitions were thwarted.

Multiple COD leakers revealed that a “greatest hits map pack” would be coming to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023 as a paid expansion. The DLC would feature classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer’s catalog, celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Activision reportedly changed plans and decided to release a full-fledged title instead of DLC. Fortunately for fans, Modern Warfare 3 may at least provide some form of a throwback.

COD 4 and MW3 (2011) maps revealed in Modern Warfare 3

On July 25, Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor revealed: “Downtown is VERY Verdansk-like, with the biggest building being “Overwatch” from MW3 DLC at the top, very reminiscent of Blackout’s construction site.”

The reliable leaker also said Countdown from COD 4 is a POI in the new Warzone map.

As for how the new Warzone map plays, Metaphor claimed: “This map has a ton of Verdansk inspiration and little to no inspiration from Mazrah / Caldera.”

Metaphor further alleged that there are fewer open fields and more building-based battles.

Tom Henderson previously reported that Las Almas, a Modern Warfare 2 campaign map, will be MW3’s fully-fledged battle royale map.

Metaphor has been correct in the past with his leaks, but it’s important to take all unconfirmed information with a pinch of salt.

Activision confirmed there will be a Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2 but have yet to choose a date.