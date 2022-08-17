GamingCall of Duty

Warzone 2 gameplay and map details leaked by Call of Duty pro

Ryan Lemay
Warzone 2
Warzone Opertaor holding weapon
Activision

Metaphor, A Warzone pro player claimed to see Warzone 2 gameplay and shared his thoughts.

An Activision internal document leaked a Warzone 2 release date. Slated to launch November 16, Warzone’s much-anticipated sequel has fans on the edge of their seats waiting. Unfortunately, concrete details are scarce for the upcoming battle royale.

We know that a brand new map is launching alongside Warzone 2. Industry Insider Tom Henderson revealed an image of the entire map, including every POI. Swimming makes its debut and will be a crucial traversal method in the new experience.

A Warzone pro player claimed to see the new map featuring a match with bots, and they shared their positive impressions.

Warzone pro provides Warzone 2 insight

Tom Henderson&#039;s leaked Warzone 2 map
Try Hard Guides
Tom Henderson’s map shows the location of every POI on the Warzone 2 map.

Warzone streamer Metaphor allegedly saw the new Warzone 2 map and claimed it is “beautiful” in-game.

When asked about gameplay, Metaphor responded, “I have seen gameplay of Multiplayer/DMZ/ Warzone 2 and can confirm it looks gorgeous visually, the buildings are detailed on the inside better, and the movement is more grounded.”

The Warzone pro confirmed slide canceling is no longer a feature, and the game “feels more like CoD 4.”

On August 11, Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer developed revealed a new map, Farm 18. At the end of the reveal trailer, we got a first look at gunplay. The AR in the trailer appeared to have massive recoil.

Metaphor stated, “The recoil you saw in the trailer they released was fake; that’s all I will say.”

When asked if the new map resembles Verdansk, Metaphor claimed Warzone 2 plays like a mix of Blackout and Caldera.

Activision or Infinity Ward did not confirm any of Methaphor’s claims but are a positive indication of what’s to come.

keep reading

A sequel to Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is in the works
TV & Movies

Sherlock Holmes 3 rumored to start filming very soon

Josh Tyler
true geordie says he would punch andrew tate in the face
Entertainment

True Geordie says he would “absolutely” punch Andrew Tate in the face

David Purcell
PokeRev YouTuber Opens Ruined Brilliant Stars Booster Box
Pokemon

YouTuber PokeRev opens destroyed Pokemon TCG booster box

Laura Gray
loading...