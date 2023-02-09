Call of Duty 2023 leak reveals “fully-fledged” title and release dates

Despite rumors of Modern Warfare 2 receiving a two-year life cycle, Insider Gaming revealed Call of Duty 2023 as a “fully-fledged” title.

On February 6, in an earnings call, Activision announced “the next full annual premium release in the blockbuster series” is coming in 2023. Conflicting reports made it difficult to tell if the “premium release” meant a full game or a paid expansion.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported, “this fall’s title would be an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 from Sledgehammer Games.”

Schrier’s findings supported a leak from TheGhostofHope, who claimed a “greatest hits map pack” would be coming to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023 as a paid expansion. The DLC would feature classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer’s catalog, celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

On the other hand, Insider Gaming reporter Tom Henderson leaked Call of Duty 2023 will be a complete game instead of premium DLC.

Call of Duty 2023 shifts plans

Activision Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s greatest hits pack would include classic CoD maps.

On February 9, Henderson claimed, “Insider Gaming understands that the project changed direction to become a full premium standalone release planned for 2023.”

As for gameplay details, Henderson added, “the game will be heavily connected to the Modern Warfare series. If recent Call of Duty titles are to go by, though, expect a lot of remastered maps for multiplayer.”

CharlieINTEL backed up Insider Gaming’s leak by confirming, “Insider-Gaming’s report corroborates what we’ve heard in that there was a shift from doing just a year 2 “expansion” to a “full premium” game for 2023.”

As reported by Schreier, Henderson expects the game to be developed by Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty 2023 release dates leaked

Insider Gaming revealed the Call of Duty 2023’s release dates.

Beta weekend 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

Beta weekend 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5) – November 2, 2023

Full Release (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023

Activision has not confirmed any of the information, so all leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt. We will provide an update when we learn more about Call of Duty’s plans in 2023.