CoD 2023 leak reveals it’s called MW3 and new Warzone map, release date

A CoD 2023 leak revealed the title of the next mainline series entry and also information on the next fully-fledged Warzone map.

In February, multiple sources confirmed that Call of Duty 2023 would be a complete game instead of premium DLC. Initially, a leak claimed that a paid expansion would feature classic maps from Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer’s catalog, celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

Now, all signs point towards Sledgehammer Games leading the charge on a new series entry. As for gameplay details, Tom Henderson and other reliable CoD insiders claimed that there will be a continuation of MW2’s story, new multiplayer content, and more.

The picture is starting to become clearer as Insider Gaming revealed CoD 2023’s official title and a map and release date for the next Warzone game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 revealed

On May 11, Insider Gaming reported that Call of Duty 2023 will be called Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Henderson claimed that Las Almas, the map from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, will be MW3’s fully-fledged battle royale map.

He expects the Las Almas map to launch during Season 1, which is slated to start at the beginning of December. It’s yet unclear whether MW3 would be sticking with the Warzone 2 template, or if it’ll start fresh as Warzone 3, but the popular mode will be taking place on Los Almas either way according to reports.

Several multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 2 also tale place in and around the fictional Mexican city, making it seem like much of the game’s story will be themed around the now-iconic locale.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This information lines up with what CharlieIntel has heard about the 2023 Call of Duty game. The CoD insider also confirmed that MW3 will be developed by Sledgehammer.

Following a recent report of Zombies returning to CoD, Insider Gaming expects the mode to be an expansion of Outbreak, which was the Zombies experience in Black Ops: Cold War.

As for when fans can get their hands on Modern Warfare 3, Insider Gaming reported that the game will launch on November 10, with a reveal trailer coming in August.