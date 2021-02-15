Logo
Call of Duty

FaZe & Thieves off to flying starts – CDL Opening Weekend recap, scores, highlights

Published: 15/Feb/2021 3:00 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 3:15

by Albert Petrosyan
LA Thieves / CDL

Share

Call of Duty League CDL Atlanta

The Atlanta FaZe Home Series Opening Weekend has wrapped up and a few teams are off to strong starts in Stage 1 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. Catch up on all the action below with scores, highlights, and recaps of all four days.

  • FaZe & Thieves finished 2-0, the first teams to two wins in 2021.
  • OpTic & Empire suffered their first defeats after both lost five-map thrillers.
  • Quick turnaround as CDL Stage 1 Week 2 takes place Feb 18-21.

Nothing beats competitive Call of Duty at the highest level and that’s exactly what we all got to witness in the CDL’s Opening Weekend. With all 12 teams in action, numerous big-name players made their highly anticipated team debuts, including Clayster with NY Subliners, Dashy with OpTic Chicago, and Arcitys with Atlanta FaZe.

For a full recap and highlights of the event, make sure to check the daily reports below:

cdl opening week

CDL Opening Weekend: Scores, Highlights, Daily Recaps

Day 1 – Thursday, February 11

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Minnesota ROKKR 1 – 3 LA Thieves  LAT 250-194 (Garrison) MIN 6-4 (Miami) LAT 3-1 (Garrison) LAT 250-60 (Moscow) N/A
Match Replay Seattle Surge 0 – 3 Dallas Empire  DAL 250-98 (Crossroads) DAL 6-2 (Miami) DAL 3-1 (Garrison) N/A N/A

Thieves dominate in CDL debut, Empire still look untouchable

High hopes for the Thieves turned into frenzied concern when they lost 0-3 to OpTic Chicago in the preseason Kickoff Classic. Now, those concerns have washed away as Los Angeles shut down an impressive Minnesota lineup in their first official match of the season. After starting the series tied 1-1, the Thieves simply started frying.

With SlasheR and Temp holding down lanes, Kenny and TJHaLy around the map creating space for a 100-point-club victory. While MajorManiak continues to play well, Minnesota heads back to the lab to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the reigning champs.

Speaking of the reigning champs, Dallas continue to look like the CDL 2021 favorites just months after winning the inaugural season’s championship. The team had to drop Clayster in the swap to 4v4, but they still have 2020 MVP Shotzzy and he is still, on a new game, dropping absurd highlight plays.

The Surge retooled and put an entire new lineup around Octane, but that didn’t amount to much in face of a cohesive Dallas unit. Fortunately, they get a couple of days off before a much easier matchup against the London Royal Ravens on Sunday.

Day 2 – Friday, February 12

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Paris Legion 0 – 3 OpTic Chicago OG 250-102 (Raid) OG 6-4 (Checkmate) OG 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A
Match Replay LA Guerrillas 0 – 3 Atlanta FaZe ATL 250-156 (Crossroads) ATL 6-4 (Garrison) ATL 3-1 (Garrison) N/A N/A

OpTic prove Texas FormaL right, FaZe untouchable vs LAG

Before facing the Paris Legion in their 2021 debut, OpTic’s FormaL let it be known that their foes would need an absurd performance out of highly touted rookie Fire to avoid getting smacked. Unfortunately, adding Fire and star veteran Skrapz in the offseason wasn’t enough — as a vibing, Texas-based OpTic squad dismantled the European unit almost instantly.

In nearly another 100-point-club effort (a 250-102 Hardpoint win in Map 1), Chicago sent Paris back to the drawing board, gifting Fire some much-needed experience. Afterward, Scump made it clear that this Dashy reunion is going to last.

After Chicago swept their opponents, former teammate Arcitys made his debut for FaZe and helped the team overcome preseason jitters with a dominant performance. Having dropped 2-3 during the Kickoff Classic, FaZe made their 2021 season debut count as Arcitys posted a nutty 1.31 K/D and Atlanta comfortably swept what seemed like an upsurging Guerrillas lineup.

Day 3 – Saturday, February 13

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Paris Legion 2 – 3 LA Guerrillas LAG 250-199 (Crossroads) LAG 6-2 (Miami) PAR 3-1 (Checkmate) PAR 250-198 (Garrison) LAG 6-4 (Raid)
Match Replay Toronto Ultra 3 – 1 Florida Mutineers TOR 250-164 (Garrison) TOR 6-4 (Miami) FLA 3-2 (Garrison) TOR 250-177 (Crossroads) N/A
Match Replay New York Subliners 0 – 3 LA Thieves LAT 250-241 (Moscow) LAT 6-5 (Miami) LAT 3-2 (Raid) N/A N/A

Thieves spoil Clayster’s NY debut, Ultra & Guerrillas get first wins

It turns out that Apathy’s preseason form was no fluke, as the veteran SMG helped the Guerrillas jump out to a big lead over the Legion before things got tight. Eventually, Paris evened the game up at 2-2, but Los Angeles, bolstered by a 1.13 K/D out of Assault and a 1.06 from SiLLY, rocked the XM4s and secured a match-winner in Map 5.

Later, in a battle of underrated rosters, the Ultra surprised everyone by comfortably outdueling the Mutineers 3-1. This is a big bump for Toronto’s expectations, as Florida impressively beat FaZe 3-2 in the preseason.

In the final match of the day, the Thieves kept up their Week 1 form by dominating a continually coalescing NYSL roster — despite Clayster’s best efforts. Without ZooMaa or HyDra available, New York are a step behind and that showed against a Los Angeles unit that looks revitalized to start the year.

Day 4 – Sunday, February 14

  Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D
Match Replay Seattle Surge 3 – 2 London Royal Ravens SEA 250-229 (Crossroads) SEA 6-5 (Checkmate) LDN 3-1 (Garrison) LDN 250-115 (Checkmate) SEA 6-2 (Raid)
Game 2 Minnesota ROKKR 3 – 2 Dallas Empire DAL 250-201 (Checkmate) MIN 6-3 (Moscow) Min 3-2 (Garrison) DAL 250-201 (Garrison) MIN 6-2 (Garrison)
Game 3 OpTic Chicago 2 – 3 Atlanta FaZe CHI 250-225 (Garrison) ATL 6-0 (Miami) CHI 3-2 (Checkmate) ATL 250-245 (Moscow) ATL 6-1 (Moscow)

FaZe win first battle vs OpTic, ROKKR stun Empire in five-map thriller

Parasite’s CDL debut was highly anticipated, but one computer monitor dashed his team’s hopes. The winless Seattle and London’s match went the distance, but, bolstered by Gunless’ finally fixed monitor settings, the Surge denied the reverse sweep and secured their first win.

In the next match, the revamped ROKKR lineup shut down doubters and threw power rankings into disarray. With huge performances across their roster, an underdog Minnesota unit shocked Dallas with a 3-2 victory.

Rounding off the day and weekend was a match that everyone had been waiting for – the next chapter of the storied OpTic vs FaZe rivalry. While the respawn games were very tight, the S&D was as one-sided as can be as Atlanta won both with a combined 12-1 round count.

Atlanta’s perennial MVP candidate, aBeZy, stepped up massively in the final two games, delivering clutch plays in the Moscow HP to force a game five and then went huge in the final S&D to take the series.

CDL Opening Weekend essentials

CDL Opening Weekend: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online (hosted by Atlanta FaZe)
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters

CDL 2021 rosters
CDL
The rosters of all 12 teams at the CDL Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams competed in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and are then redrawn after the Major at the end of the Stage.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

That wraps up everything there is to know about Opening Weekend. Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 season hub for the latest standings and a look ahead to Stage 1 Week 2.

Call of Duty

How to get unreleased Sykov pistol in Warzone

Published: 14/Feb/2021 23:05

by Julian Young
Call of Duty Warzone Modern Warfare Sykov Pistol With Logo
YouTube / GRENADE LAUNCHER

Share

JGOD Warzone Warzone Season 2

Warzone Season 2 is quickly approaching, and players are now getting their hands on one of the new weapons expected to drop next season: the automatic Sykov pistol. Here’s how you can unlock the “stupid broken” gun and test it out yourself.

The second season of Warzone is scheduled to kick off on February 24, and players have already started dipping into the game’s new content. In the BR’s Plunder mode, players began to discover a brand-new pistol called the Sykov, and quickly realized how powerful the gun can be.

While first seen randomly in Plunder, Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD discovered that players can actually unlock the weapon themselves, with a bit of time and effort. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Sykov pistol before it arrives in Warzone Season 2.

JGOD YouTube Video Warzone Sykov Pistol
YouTube / JGOD
In his video, JGOD reveals how players can get their hands on the OP Sykov pistol coming in Warzone Season 2.

How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone

While the method for unlocking the pistol has not been officially confirmed by Activision or any of the CoD developers, JGOD nevertheless was able to share how he obtained the weapon. Here are the steps you should follow in order to acquire the new Warzone pistol:

  1. Complete the required challenge (finish 5 different matches with 4 pistol kills) to unlock the Sykov
  2. Log in to the Warzone menu and look for a blinking green square in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, below your player name/season rank: if you see it, that means the weapon should be unlocked
    • Note: If you don’t see this green square in your menu, this means you have not unlocked the weapon yet
  3. If the weapon has not been unlocked, switch to the co-op menu in Modern Warfare and start a Private Match with Survival as the game type
  4. In the Survival match, access the weapon buy station and scroll to the bottom of the pistols category to see your progress for the challenge
    • Note: This process applies to the other unreleased Season 2 weapons (an SMG and LMG), and you can check those challenges out as well
  5. After the challenge has been completed, the Sykov will be unlocked and available for testing (and you will now see the green blinking square in the main Warzone menu if you didn’t before)

While JGOD did explain how to unlock the pistol, he also warned players against spending too much time leveling up the weapon. A similar situation occurred with the Streetsweeper shotgun in Black Ops Cold War, and players had to re-level the gun after it was fully released.

Sykov will be “stupid broken” in Warzone Season 2

When players discovered the Sykov in Plunder, they immediately realized how powerful the new weapon would be. In one post about the gun shared on Reddit, a player revealed that “you can wield the Sykov with the full-auto barrel and 80-round drum (which is apparently a thing that exists).”

JGOD also confirmed the new weapon’s potential to introduce another game-breaking meta — similar to the DMR/MAC-10 phase that players universally hated — and referred to the Sykov as being “stupid broken.”

In his video, the YouTuber explained that the Sykov can be equipped with several attachments — an 80-round magazine, full-auto barrel and Akimbo configuration — which gives the dual pistols a TTK (time-to-kill) that is lower than the MAC-10 SMG — one of the best guns in the game.

While the Sykov has not been officially released into Warzone, you can get your hands on the pistol and test it out before the launch of Season 2 on February 24 by following this guide. We will keep you updated on how the new pistol turns out after its official release as well as its effect on the meta moving forward.