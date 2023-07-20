Drazah joins Atlanta FaZe for 2024 CDL seaon

Atlanta FaZe has announced the signing of CDL 2022 world champion Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan for the 2024 season.

Atlanta FaZe has announced the signing of Drazah, confirming Dexerto’s previous reporting. The former LA Thieves player was weighing his offseason options between joining OpTic Texas or FaZe and ultimately landed on the Atlanta-based team.

With the LA Thieves, Drazah won two Majors, one in 2023 and one in 2022, and the 2022 Call of Duty League World Championship. Drazah helped the Thieves to a fifth-place finish during the 2023 CDL regular season.

Following the end of the 2023 season, the North American player was an unrestricted free agent and was free to join any team in the league. The flex player replaces Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat on the team and will bring some immediate firepower to the squad.

Atlanta FaZe adds Drazah for next CDL season

The current lineup of FaZe and Drazah has had beef in the past. During the CDL Major 3 qualifiers, Drazah alleged that Atlanta FaZe cheated during their match, using a “stair glitch.”

While the drama was mainly between Drazah and SlasheR, who is now on the Boston Breach, McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel was also involved in the Twitter spat.

FaZe Clan Expect Atlanta FaZe to be top of the pack once again in 2023.

Atlanta FaZe will be adding the new player after a successful 2023 season campaign that saw the squad finish in first place in the CDL point standings and lift the Major 2 trophy.

The team was incredibly consistent throughout the year, placing top three at every Major and the 2023 CDL Championship. Across the last four seasons, Atlanta FaZe has led the CDL point standings four years in a row, won four Major titles, and claimed the 2021 CDL Championship.