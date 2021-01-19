Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch CDL Kickoff Classic 2021: stream, schedule, score, teams

Published: 19/Jan/2021 0:11 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 1:28

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Share

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, there will be a slate of exhibition matches called the Kickoff Classic – here’s everything you need to know about this preseason event.

  • Exhibition event takes place January 23-24, to be held online
  • All 12 teams will feature; some powerhouse matchups decided by fans
  • OpTic Chicago & LA Thieves will face off after offseason rebrands

Ahead of their highly anticipated second season, the CDL is hosting their first-ever Kickoff Classic – a preseason event that will see all 12 teams each play a single exhibition match in preparation for the regular season.

To make things even more interesting, the league engaged with fans to set up some of the high-profile matchups, including OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves and Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners.

The Kickoff Classic is taking place over the course of two days – January 23-24 – and will be played online, which will likely be the case for most, if not all, of the 2021 tournaments.

CDL
The CDL’s Kickoff Classic a preseason exhibition event ahead of the 2021 regular season.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Stream

Due to the Call of Duty League’s partnership with YouTube, the event will be live-streamed exclusively on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll embed here once the event draws nearer.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS)
London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24)
Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24)
OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, there will be a lot of eyes on how all of the new rosters will perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

As for the matchups, it’s storylines galore. The premier match will be OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves – a battle of the two rebranded franchises and the next chapter of the rivalry that started back in Black Ops 4.

Three-time world champion Clayster, now with New York Subliners, will face off against the defending CDL champs Dallas Empire for the first time since being dropped from their roster due to the 4v4 switch.

Watch now: Top 7 players of the 2021 Black Ops Cold War CDL season

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked
London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy
Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for live coverage of the CDL Kickoff Classic, as we will be tweeting out score updates, clips, and everything else you need to keep up with all of the action.

Call of Duty

OpTic Envoy’s AK74u Black Ops Cold War loadout ahead of CDL launch

Published: 18/Jan/2021 16:53

by Jacob Hale
envoy ak74u bocw
Activision/CDL

Share

Black Ops Cold War Envoy

The competitive Call of Duty season is almost upon us, with the CDL launching on January 23, and Envoy’s AK74u could prove one of the most important in getting OpTic Chicago some all-important championship wins.

The AK74u is the go-to SMG for all competitive Black Ops Cold War players. While the MP5 was the main one when the game first dropped, a subsequent nerf saw the 74u take top spot and maintain it ever since.

While Envoy’s original loadout back in November was impressive, this one is a complete change-up, and seems to be the meta build for most top pros who run it.

Taking to Nuketown ‘84 for a 1v1 against teammate FormaL, both were using the AK74u — and it absolutely shreds.

ak74u on wall black ops cold war
Activision
The AK74u is the best-in-class SMG.

As mentioned, this looks to be the meta build for most pros, but Envoy is by far one of the most impressive SMG players in the Call of Duty League, so it definitely looks great in his hands.

Here’s the attachments Envoy uses on the gun:

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45
  • Barrel: 9.3” Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Attachments at 8:40

If you’re looking to maximize your abilities with an SMG in hand, Envoy is one of the best people to look at, and with the launch of League Play in BOCW seemingly imminent, now’s the perfect time to get used to this build.

This may look slightly different from what you see in public matches, with certain attachments banned or not viable in a competitive space, so it’s well worth familiarizing yourself with.

Whether or not this remains the meta throughout the year isn’t yet known; we expect a number of weapon balancing changes throughout the year, but how this affects the 74u isn’t clear.