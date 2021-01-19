How to watch CDL Kickoff Classic 2021: stream, schedule, score, teams

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 campaign is just around the corner, but before the Black Ops Cold War professional season starts, there will be a slate of exhibition matches called the Kickoff Classic – here’s everything you need to know about this preseason event.

Exhibition event takes place January 23-24, to be held online

All 12 teams will feature; some powerhouse matchups decided by fans

OpTic Chicago & LA Thieves will face off after offseason rebrands

Ahead of their highly anticipated second season, the CDL is hosting their first-ever Kickoff Classic – a preseason event that will see all 12 teams each play a single exhibition match in preparation for the regular season.

To make things even more interesting, the league engaged with fans to set up some of the high-profile matchups, including OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves and Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners.

The Kickoff Classic is taking place over the course of two days – January 23-24 – and will be played online, which will likely be the case for most, if not all, of the 2021 tournaments.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Stream

Due to the Call of Duty League’s partnership with YouTube, the event will be live-streamed exclusively on the CDL’s YouTube channel, which we’ll embed here once the event draws nearer.

CDL Kickoff Classic: Schedule & scores

Saturday, January 23

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS) Dallas Empire vs New York Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24) LA Guerrillas vs Seattle Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24) Atlanta FaZe vs Florida Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

Sunday, January 24

Match PST EST GMT (UK) AEDT (AUS) London Royal Ravens vs Paris Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM (Jan 24) Toronto Ultra vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM (Jan 24) OpTic Chicago vs LA Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM (Jan 24)

CDL Kickoff Classic: Teams & players

With this being the first official CDL matches in Black Ops Cold War, there will be a lot of eyes on how all of the new rosters will perform. All 12 teams had to make at least one change due to the switch to a 4v4 format, with some opting to completely revamp their squads.

As for the matchups, it’s storylines galore. The premier match will be OpTic Gaming vs LA Thieves – a battle of the two rebranded franchises and the next chapter of the rivalry that started back in Black Ops 4.

Three-time world champion Clayster, now with New York Subliners, will face off against the defending CDL champs Dallas Empire for the first time since being dropped from their roster due to the 4v4 switch.

Watch now: Top 7 players of the 2021 Black Ops Cold War CDL season

Former Huntsman, Arcitys, will make his debut for Atlanta FaZe against the new-look Florida Mutineers, one of the top teams from the 2020 season, while Toronto Ultra and Minnesota ROKKR will add another installment to their “Battle of the North” rivalry.

Team Players Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Florida Mutineers Skyz, Havok, Owakening, Slacked London Royal Ravens Seany, Alexx, Dylan, Zer0 Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Vivid, Apathy Los Angeles Thieves SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Temp Minnesota ROKKR Attach, Accuracy, Priestahh, MajorManiak New York Subliners ZooMaa, Clayster, Mack, HyDra OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy Paris Legion Skrapz, Classic, AquA, Fire Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, CleanX, Cammy

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, for live coverage of the CDL Kickoff Classic, as we will be tweeting out score updates, clips, and everything else you need to keep up with all of the action.