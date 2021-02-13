Logo
Call of Duty

Scump says Dashy is “here to stay” after OpTic’s dominant CDL opener

Published: 13/Feb/2021 3:17

by Theo Salaun
After a year spent apart from the original OpTic Gaming roster, Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell is back with the boys and, following an impressive CDL debut, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner claims that the team is inseparable.

When OpTic Gaming was bought by Immortals Gaming in 2019, the Green Wall split up. While the team’s veteran core shifted to the Chicago Huntsmen for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season, young star Dashy stayed with the rebranded OpTic Los Angeles.

Now, in a swap to 4v4 for Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War in the CDL 2021 season, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez reacquired the OpTic brand and brought Dashy home. And, across one preseason and one official season match, OpTic Chicago is an impressive 6-0. More importantly, the vibes are immaculate.

In the postgame interview for the most recent win, a sweep of the Los Angeles Guerrillas during Opening Week, Scump let fans know just how great it has been to have the crew reunited. Going into some detail, the veteran superstar stymied concerns and confirmed that the man known as Bruce is here to stay.

In the Kickoff Classic, Dashy didn’t post a single negative K/D. Then, in the season debut, he upped that ante by posting a team-high, game-high 1.34. By all accounts, Dashy’s 2020 form (in which he struggled with work ethic concerns and a benching) is behind him, and whether it’s Treyarch, Texas, or the OG branding, the team looks good.

When asked about Bruce’s return, Scump was all smiles and expressed just how committed to the team Dashy has professed to be: “He also says that he’s never leaving, no one’s ever getting his spot again. So I think that Bruce is here to stay.”

Having stayed at Scump’s home for weeks while acclimating to Texas, it’s clear that the gang is happy to be reunited. In other interviews, Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon has mentioned the team nights and, outside of the game, the energy is impossible to ignore. And in our own interview with Dashy, he strongly echoed that sentiment.

Dashy playing for OGLA
Activision
Benched in 2020, Dashy’s form has returned alongside his team’s brand.

When we asked how he would contrast this season with his struggles with work ethic in 2020, Dashy confirmed that being back with OpTic is “definitely a change, for the better obviously.” 

He then elaborated that the group’s comfort with each other makes the season’s grind less strenuous: “Getting on with these guys, it’s fun every day. We’re really good, we improve every day, we have a good time. It makes getting up for work pretty easy every day.”

OpTic Gaming is back with H3CZ, Dashy is back with T2P and, undefeated thus far in CDL 2021, the team is as happy as can be.

Warzone TikTok fast Mac-10 loadout breaks stat chart & wows NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan

Published: 12/Feb/2021 20:16

by Tanner Pierce
A brand-new MAC-10 Warzone class, which has been circulating TikTok in various forms, apparently turns the weapon so fast that it’s breaking stat charts and impressing the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman. Here’s how you can make it for yourself.

The MAC-10 is still one of the most popular guns in Warzone and it’s easy to see why. The weapon is known for its extremely high rate of fire, controllable recoil and high mobility — all coming without many downsides.

But what if you could make this fast weapon even faster? Well, a new loadout that’s been floating around TikTok has caught the eye of both NICKMERCS and TimtheTatman, and it does just that.

This loadout essentially turns the weapon into a high-mobility machine, with NICKMERCS even calling it the “fastest” build of the weapon to date and gameplay of the loadout proves this statement to be true.

“Fastest” MAC-10 loadout

Activision
This new MAC-10 Warzone loadout literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon.
  • Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Red Cell Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

As one can see, every attachment increases the speed of the weapon in some way. The barrel increases the bullet velocity, the fast mag allows you to reload quicker, the rear grip gives you a fast ADS time, and the Raider Stock gives you an increase to your spring-to-fire time, as well as your ADS movement speed.

The biggest draw, however, is the Red Cell Foregrip in the underbarrel attachment, which increases your sprinting move speed and your melee quickness. This attachment really seems to be the biggest game-changer, as adding it drastically speeds up the weapon.

The result of all of this is a MAC-10 that literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon, although it’s unclear just how accurate this chart is, especially considering Cold War weapons in Warzone may or may not be a bit broken as of the time of this writing.

Still, the proof is in the pudding, and seeing this variant in action proves how fast it really is. All in all, it’s pretty safe to say that if you use this loadout, you might have a small problem aiming, but you’ll be zooming through Verdansk like the Flash.