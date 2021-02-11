Logo
Atlanta FaZe CDL 2021 preview: a championship-caliber reunion?

Published: 11/Feb/2021 5:09

by Brad Norton
Simp for the Atlanta FaZe
Atlanta FaZe has been eyed as one of the teams to beat heading into the 2021 Call of Duty League season. But coming off a second-place finish in 2020, with Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson now back in the mix, will they be able to live up to the hype and cement themselves as the top team?

Throughout the Modern Warfare cycle, FaZe proved to be one of the most formidable forces in the league. Never falling out of the top four across every Home Series in 2020, consistency was one of their strongest factors.

While other teams had their highs and lows throughout the year, FaZe remained atop the pack from the Launch Weekend in January, through to the Championship Grand Finals in August.

Having signed Arcitys in the offseason, three of the four players on the revamped lineup have won a championship together. Could this be the year they do it again and make history as some of the youngest players to ever win two rings?

Atlanta FaZe CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr
Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson Chicago Huntsmen
McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel
Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris
Daunte ‘Sibilants’ Gray AF Academy

Three eUnited champions back together

eUnited wins CoD Champs
Activision
Three of the five champions from eUnited’s 2019 CoD roster are back together under FaZe.

With the switch back to 4v4 competition, FaZe made some big changes ahead of Black Ops Cold War. Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak and Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner were both let go to make way for Arcitys.

After a year with the Huntsmen, he’s now in the lobby with Simp and aBeZy once again. Together, this trio helped dominate the tail end of 2019 under the eUnited banners. They tore through all opposition in the final months of Black Ops 4, securing first place at the CWL Pro League Playoffs along with CWL Champs the following month.

If the CDL never came into effect, and competition remained under the 5v5 format, there’s a chance that golden eUnited roster could still be leading the charge today. Three pieces from that winning formula are now back and ready to run it up with Cellium.

Call of Duty World championship
Activision
Another trophy could be well within reach for these former champions.

The duo of Simp and Abezy, nicknamed the Tiny Terrors, haven’t missed a beat. They’re still capable of extraordinary highlights on any given map and can never be taken lightly.

Meanwhile, Arcitys is often praised as one of the standout AR players in the league overall. With 20-year-old Cellium keeping the killfeed red for FaZe, this could be the most aggressive lineup we see in 2021.

The Kickoff Classic doesn’t spell doom for Atlanta

With all the momentum behind them, FaZe didn’t quite start the year with a bang. Their very first series together saw them toppled by the Florida Mutineers. Despite being a lackluster way to kick things off, it could be just what the team needed.

“It was a good wake up call,” head coach James ‘Crowder’ Replays said on a January 27 episode of Hardpoints. “In hindsight, it doesn’t mean much. But, it’s a good wake up call. 

While maps were close and the series went to a game five, every aspect of the series was a letdown, according to Crowder. “We played terribly from start to finish.” In light of this performance, it’s already led to a “culture shift” within the team.

They’re practicing differently, approaching scrims with a new mentality, and generally on a better path than they were prior to the Kickoff Classic. It may have looked disappointing at first, but Crowder is “super excited that [they] lost,” as they’re now on the right track to succeed in the real opening matchups.

The relevant topic begins at the 40:30 mark below.

Lumped into Group B alongside heavy hitters in OpTic Chicago and the Mutineers, it’s not going to be an easy start by any stretch. But with the firepower on their side, FaZe should be able to come out swinging.

If they’re not winning a series outright, rest assured every matchup should be close at the very least. Many of their competitors have sized them up as one of the top teams for the year ahead and if they rebound from the Kickoff Classic, there’s no reason they can’t close out 2021 as champions.

H3CZ reveals crazy timeline that almost cost OpTic’s first CDL matches

Published: 11/Feb/2021 4:22

by Brad Norton
HECZ and Dashy vlogging
YouTube: HECZ

Call of Duty League Dashy H3CZ OpTic Gaming

OpTic Chicago’s start to the 2021 Call of Duty League season was almost disastrous but here’s how Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez managed to keep Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell in the starting lineup for their opening matchups.

The new CDL season is all set to kick off on Thursday, February 11 with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series. While teams are all competing online for another year, a majority of the league’s player base has relocated to the United States for the best chance at success.

All of OpTic moved to Texas at the start of 2021 in order to compete out of the HECZQUARTERS. All four starting members made the transition and were ready to get the action underway with their opening series on February 12 against Paris Legion.

However, a major spanner was thrown into the works as Dashy almost missed this first showdown. As a Canadian temporarily in the US, Dashy’s ‘P1’ Visa was only just approved days prior. To properly activate it, he needed to exit the country and make it back in time. Here’s how he got it done thanks to H3CZ.

Due to the ongoing global crisis, leaving the country and reentering in a short timeframe isn’t as simple as it once was. “[Dashy] couldn’t go back to Canada because Canada has a 14 day quarantine period,” H3CZ explained.

Even if Dashy left the moment he got approval, it would have overlapped with the first week of CDL action. To avoid this disaster, the two got on flights to Mexico as soon as they could.

It was an “insane timeline” but flying in and out of Mexico – a total of “eight hours travel” – was enough to activate the Visa and keep Dashy in the US for the season ahead. The Visa even lasts “five years,” Dashy added, meaning he won’t have to go through that process again anytime soon.

Without that option to rapidly get in and out on the same day, OpTic’s first week could have looked completely different. 

The relevant section begins at the 16:45 mark below.

Following their first matchup against Paris, OpTic squares off against Atlanta FaZe on Sunday, February 14. Not having Dashy in the lineup, or having Dashy play on high ping, would have been a major disadvantage to kick the year off.

All four members of the starting lineup will now be competing out of the HECZQUARTERS without issue. Thanks to this hectic day of travel, an early crisis has been avoided. For a full rundown on the first week of action, be sure to check our complete hub for the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.