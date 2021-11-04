Warzone Pacific Vanguard map overview & POIs revealed: Volcano, Taro Farms, more

The Warzone Vanguard map is set to bring fresh new content to the game. Ahead of its release, an overview of Pacific and its POIs have been revealed showcasing 11 different hot drops.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5 but the new Pacific map isn’t coming until Season 1.

The first Season of Vanguard is scheduled for December 2, bringing the new map Caldera and the anti-cheat to Warzone.

As the anticipation builds, we finally have our first look at the main POIs Warzone players should expect to see in the new map..

Warzone Pacific Vanguard map POIs revealed

Following the Vanguard premier event, the Chief Creative Officer of Activision, Pelle Sjoenell dropped huge intel on Twitter revealing the overview and POIs on Caldera.

When it comes to Warzone, figuring out where to land can be one of the most important elements to winning a game.

On Verdansk we saw popular spots like Superstore, Downtown, Stadium, and more. However, while we haven’t seen the exact size of these POIs for Vanguard’s Caldera, we do get to see the names.

Here are the 11 POIs that were labeled on the map:

City Capital

Taro Farms

Submarine Base

Beach Defenses

Fishing Village

Ancient Structures

Naval Shipyard Ore

Processing Docks

Volcano

Phosphor Mines

Airport

Volcano was highlighted as the center of the island, while it is surrounded by Taro Farms, Airport, and Phosphor Mines.

From the looks of it, Volcano seems to be the biggest POI highlighted but that doesn’t mean that places like Ancient Structures and City Capital won’t become the hot drop.

People that own Vanguard can jump into the action on December 2, while those who don’t will need to wait until December 3 to jump into the Warzone Pacfic action.