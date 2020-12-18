Warzone loadout glitch is making players completely freeze

The player states that they “went to get my loadout and the whole game acted like it was about to crash.”
Sprinting through the map towards their loadout as it drops from the sky, when approaching and interacting with it, the game appears to stutter and freeze momentarily before looking as if everything’s back to normal.
Many players are also experiencing the glitch, with user hahaxoxohaha stating that keyboard players can avoid this happening by pressing a number to select a loadout, also allowing players to unfreeze.
While both of these fixes may provide a temporary way out of the loadout mess, it’s still something that has not, as of yet, been fixed or addressed by developers.
With Season 1 of Warzone, Call of Duty fans have discovered that buildings and other landmarks scattered around the Warzone’s Verdansk map are based on real-life locations around eastern Ukraine and the globe.
Players who have spent the last few months running around Warzone probably know the map’s landmarks by heart, but they might be surprised to find out they’re all based on actual buildings.
This isn’t really a shock since most Call of Duty games feature levels inspired by real-world locations, but it is very interesting to see just how much Warzone landmarks seemed to be based on structures in eastern Ukraine around the rest of the world.
Warzone Stadium – Donbass Arena
The Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine is a dead-ringer for the stadium in Warzone.
No, the above image is not an in-game screenshot of the Stadium location on the Warzone map – it’s an actual picture of the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine.
Upon Verdansk’s launch, the roof was originally closed. This changed over time, though, with the opening of the roof in Season 5 adding another dimension to the battle royale’s already varied map.
Donbass Arena was built in 2009 as the home for FC Shakhtar Donetsk of the Ukrainian Premier League and for use in UEFA Euro 2012, but the ongoing conflict in the region forced the team to relocate and the stadium to close to the public in 2014.
Unlike our last two examples, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station is still functioning and open to the public with a highway running across the top, just like the Gora Dam.
Verdansk Parliament – Ukranian Parliament
Verdansk’s parliament building shares a similar dome with it’s IRL Ukrainian counterpart.
While the materials, along with the color of the stone and the shape of the building itself, differ from the real-life counterpart, it’s incredibly apparent that the Ukrainian parliament building is the basis for the one seen here.
Rebirth Island – Alcatraz
Rebirth Island has a strong basis in real-life Alcatraz.
Rebirth Island is a reimagining of Black Ops 4: Blackout’s Alcatraz Island map, and so the comparisons here, to many, are obvious. Only hosting 40 players maximum, this smaller and more intimate experience is.
The in-game version has fewer windows, but it’s immediately apparent from the awnings and the large window on the front these two buildings are one and the same.
Atlas Supermarket Verdansk – Metro Supermarket Donetsk
The IRL inspiration for the Atlas Supermarket has since been torn down.
While the Atlas Supermarket’s real-life counterpart has since been torn down, the structure is a dead-ringer for its video game version. Featuring similar columns on either side of the gigantic, curved sign, only a few small differences set these two apart.
So, there you have it. That’s all of the real-life counterparts that we’re aware of in Warzone. Be sure to check back, as we’ll continue to add to this list as more real-world locations are revealed.