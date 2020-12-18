Logo
Warzone loadout glitch is making players completely freeze

Published: 18/Dec/2020 16:05

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Two players running in Warzone with their weapons drawn
YouTube: Call of Duty

Warzone Warzone Season 1

A new game-breaking glitch has been discovered in Warzone that renders players completely unable to defend themselves.

Warzone Season 1 dropped on December 16 and has garnered incredibly mixed reactions from fans and streamers alike.

Now, a new loadout glitch has arisen that prevents players from picking up their loadout stash when it drops into the map, opening them up to quick death if they’re unsure of what’s going on.

Loadout glitch leaves players stuck in the mud

Reddit user SgtScrambles shared a clip that shows a game-ending bug ruining his match on the new Rebirth Island map.

Went to get my loadout and the whole game acted like it was about to crash. When it came back I was unable to look or move. This needs to be addressed, it’s happened to me multiple times now. Only fix is to die or quit. from r/CODWarzone

The player states that they “went to get my loadout and the whole game acted like it was about to crash.”

Sprinting through the map towards their loadout as it drops from the sky, when approaching and interacting with it, the game appears to stutter and freeze momentarily before looking as if everything’s back to normal.

It’s quickly made evident that there’s still an issue, though, as the Reddit user is unable to do anything in-game at all other than stand by their loadout, completely frozen.

Rebirth Island
Activision / Treyarch
This new glitch proves devastating for the small Rebirth Island map.

User KingAzza has found a temporary fix to the glitch, however: “A quick fix I’ve found for now, is when it makes it through to select the loadout, wait like 10 seconds before selecting it.”

This fix, unfortunately, leaves players vulnerable and open to fire while they wait, and again indicates the urgency of how quickly this bug needs to be rectified.

Many players are also experiencing the glitch, with user hahaxoxohaha stating that keyboard players can avoid this happening by pressing a number to select a loadout, also allowing players to unfreeze.

While both of these fixes may provide a temporary way out of the loadout mess, it’s still something that has not, as of yet, been fixed or addressed by developers.

All Call of Duty: Warzone locations discovered in real life

Published: 18/Dec/2020 13:14

by Bill Cooney
Infinity Ward

Warzone Warzone Season 1

With Season 1 of Warzone, Call of Duty fans have discovered that buildings and other landmarks scattered around the Warzone’s Verdansk map are based on real-life locations around eastern Ukraine and the globe.

Players who have spent the last few months running around Warzone probably know the map’s landmarks by heart, but they might be surprised to find out they’re all based on actual buildings.

This isn’t really a shock since most Call of Duty games feature levels inspired by real-world locations, but it is very interesting to see just how much Warzone landmarks seemed to be based on structures in eastern Ukraine around the rest of the world.

Warzone Stadium – Donbass Arena

The Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine is a dead-ringer for the stadium in Warzone.

No, the above image is not an in-game screenshot of the Stadium location on the Warzone map – it’s an actual picture of the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Upon Verdansk’s launch, the roof was originally closed. This changed over time, though, with the opening of the roof in Season 5 adding another dimension to the battle royale’s already varied map.

Donbass Arena was built in 2009 as the home for FC Shakhtar Donetsk of the Ukrainian Premier League and for use in UEFA Euro 2012, but the ongoing conflict in the region forced the team to relocate and the stadium to close to the public in 2014.

Verdansk Airport & Tower – Donetsk Airport & Tower

You can’t tell us the Warzone airport tower on the left wasn’t based on the actual tower to the right.

Next, we’ll travel to the Verdansk airport, whose terminal and control tower are almost exact matches for the Donetsk Airport in real-life.

The tower in Warzone looks well on its way to collapsing, but that would fit with it’s IRL counterpart, which was destroyed during a battle for the airport in 2015.

Really, the only difference between the two towers is the Warzone version comes with fewer windows, and also doesn’t have an external stairway attached.

Gora Dam – Dnieper Hydroelectric Station

Though not exactly identical, it’s not a stretch to say Gora Dam was also based on an IRL location.

The Gora Dam might be the single largest structure in Warzone itself, and it seems to bear a striking resemblance to the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, the largest dam in Ukraine.

Being a video game, Call of Duty devs were able to make their dam seam even larger than its IRL counterpart, which is one of the biggest in Europe.

Unlike our last two examples, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station is still functioning and open to the public with a highway running across the top, just like the Gora Dam.

Verdansk Parliament – Ukranian Parliament

Verdansk’s parliament building shares a similar dome with it’s IRL Ukrainian counterpart.

While the materials, along with the color of the stone and the shape of the building itself, differ from the real-life counterpart, it’s incredibly apparent that the Ukrainian parliament building is the basis for the one seen here.

Rebirth Island – Alcatraz

Alactraz and Rebirth Island in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch / Wikipedia
Rebirth Island has a strong basis in real-life Alcatraz.

Rebirth Island is a reimagining of Black Ops 4: Blackout’s Alcatraz Island map, and so the comparisons here, to many, are obvious. Only hosting 40 players maximum, this smaller and more intimate experience is.

Featuring an incredibly similar layout, with the central building on a hill surrounded by outbuildings and a dock, it’s uncanny when comparing it to its real-life counterpart.

Verdansk bank – Donetsk bank

Even this small bank in Donetsk was given a Warzone counterpart.

Finally, even smaller buildings from Donetsk, like the green bank above, seemed to be copied to fill out the town of Verdansk.

The in-game version has fewer windows, but it’s immediately apparent from the awnings and the large window on the front these two buildings are one and the same.

Atlas Supermarket Verdansk – Metro Supermarket Donetsk

The IRL inspiration for the Atlas Supermarket has since been torn down.

While the Atlas Supermarket’s real-life counterpart has since been torn down, the structure is a dead-ringer for its video game version. Featuring similar columns on either side of the gigantic, curved sign, only a few small differences set these two apart.

So, there you have it. That’s all of the real-life counterparts that we’re aware of in Warzone. Be sure to check back, as we’ll continue to add to this list as more real-world locations are revealed.