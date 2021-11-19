Warzone streamer Neslo breaks monthlong silence after hacker ‘stole his identity’

Former Call of Duty pro and current Warzone streamer Neslo explained why he has been absent for the past month. Apparently, a fan “hacked into [his] life” and stole everything from his bank information to his identity.

Jeremy ‘Neslo’ Olsen was a Call of Duty pro from 2013 to 2018, most notably known for his time with Team Kaliber. In the time since, he’s become a streamer and Warzone tournament player.

From mid-October to mid-November 2021, the streamer wasn’t active on any of his channels. He updated fans sparsely, letting them know that something was happening behind the scenes involving a hacker.

Then, on November 17, he released a full statement explaining the depths of the situation. Unfortunately, an old phone was hacked and, subsequently, all of his information was stolen and his life was put on hold. Fortunately, authorities got involved and it ends with a happy ending.

Former CoD pro’s identity stolen by lurking hacker

I want people to know the guy that’s been hacking all my stuff, did this at this time on purpose. He knew I was eager for a new start, for new release, and how important this time in my life is. Intention was to kill my stream, let it die. Need a banger when I come back.💙 — Neslo (@Neslo) November 10, 2021

As you can see, Neslo let people know on November 10 that someone was hacking his stuff and trying to upend his career. In other tweets, he mentioned frustrations about not picking up a controller in a month.

Then, on November 17, Neslo returned to streaming and gaming with the $400,000 World Series of Warzone tournament. And almost immediately after, he explained why he had been gone so for long and how things had resolved in an in-depth TwitLonger.

Apparently, someone in his streaming and Discord community gained remote access to an old cellphone, which then “led to network, PCs, banks, etc. Identity stolen.”

He also attached a screenshot to his TwitLonger, showing that someone was trying to buy any personal information about him. The user, ‘backdoorintorouter,’ explained that they were “planning something big.”

Calling the people he was formerly surrounded with “pure evil and manipulative psychopaths,” Neslo’s TwitLonger is forward-looking. The issue appears resolved, as he’s confirmed that “authorities are doing their job, we know who it is, companies got enough information, it’s over with.”

The streamer is now excited to turn a new leaf and get back on the grind now that Vanguard is out and Warzone Pacific is fast-approaching. In the meantime, he’s hopeful that people can learn from his ‘hellish’ experience and be safe with their communities.