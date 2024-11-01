When is the next Double XP Weekend in Black Ops 6?

Double XP weekend provides the perfect opportunity for Black Ops 6 players to level up and unlock gear quickly, so it’s important that you know when the next double XP event will start.

It’s no secret that leveling in BO6 isn’t that fast, with Call of Duty fans being vocal about the slow weapon leveling in particular. While you can learn to level up fast by using certain tricks, like taking advantage of daily challenges and playing specific game modes, these pale compared to the impact of Double XP.

Article continues after ad

Anyone taking the prestige grind seriously needs to get involved in every double XP weekend they can. To help you out, we’ve outlined when the next Double XP weekend will start so you don’t miss out.

Double XP weekend start time

The next double XP weekend will begin on November 1, 2024, at 5pm UT and run until November 4, 2024.

This gives you four days to take advantage of the boosted experience, which should be easy to do as this weekend coincides with the launch of Nuketown, an iconic small map that is perfect for racking up kills and earning lots of XP.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is boosted during Double XP weekend?

Activision

For the duration of the Double XP weekend, players will receive Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double GobbleGum earn rate.

Double XP provides a great opportunity to level up fast and progress through the prestige system. This is perfect for those wanting to reach Prestige Master as fast as possible. Likewise, Double Weapon XP lets you level up guns faster to unlock all attachments and create the best loadout possible.

Double GobbleGum earn rate is a new addition to Double XP weekend that is exclusive to Zombies. When active, you will earn twice as many GobbleGum, which can be used to activate unique powers that make surviving easier. Farming as many of these as possible is a must for anyone wanting to complete easter eggs and see everything Zombies has to offer.

Article continues after ad

If you want to get the most out of double XP weekend in Black Ops 6, you’ll also want to check out our gun tier list to see which weapons are the best to use. We’ve also broken down the best assault rifles, best SMGs, and best shotguns, all of which are top options to dominate on Nuketown.