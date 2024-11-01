Best Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6: Meta class setup and tier list

Black Ops 6 features 18 Scorestreaks, but you can only equip three. With that in mind, we ranked every option and created the best class setup.

Instead of Killstreaks, which are earned by how many eliminations you get in a row, BO6 features Scorestreaks. Players earn points for killing enemies, assisting with enemy kills, and completing objectives.

In Black Ops Cold War, players could continue to earn points toward their next Scorestreak even after dying. Players slammed the decision to remove that feature from BO6. As a result, earning Scorestreaks is much more challenging because you have to do it all in one life.

If players go on a massive kill streak, they get a Dreadnought, which some claim is better than the iconic AC-130. Yet, since earning more points is difficult, we factored that into our rankings of every Scorestreak.

Best Black Ops 6 Scorestreaks ranked: Tier list

Tier Weapon S-Tier UAV, Counter UAV, Hellstorm, H.A.R.P, Dreadnought, Nuke, Care Package A-Tier Sentry Turret, Watchdog Helo, A.G.R Mk 1, Chopper Gunner B-Tier RC-XD, Napalm Strike, LDBR, Interceptors, Strategic Bomber C-Tier Scout Pulse, SAM Turret, Archangel Launcher

Best Black Ops 6 Scorestreak Class setup

Dexerto

UAV, Care Package, and Hellstorm is the best Scorestreak combination for players of any skill level. All three of them are relatively easy to acquire and provide massive benefits.

If an enemy doesn’t have the Ghost Perk equipped or a suppressor on their weapon, a UAV will reveal their location on the mini-map. Care Packages have a chance to give you one of the game’s best Scorestreaks without having to go on a long kill streak.

The Hellstorm rounds out our trio and is an iconic Scorestreak that more players should consider using. You manually control a missile that’s capable of taking out multiple enemies. But in addition, you can also shoot out other missiles that also do damage.

For all high-skilled players confident in their ability to rack up points, the Chopper Gunner and Dreadnought are devastating weapons of destruction that can take out an entire opposing team.

Dexerto / Activision

Dreadnought

Score: 1800

1800 Good for: Causing absolute mayhem.

As previously mentioned, players love the Dreadnought, and it’s easy to see why. The modified plane allows players to mow down enemies with machine guns, multiple cannons, rockets, and a Daisy Cutter bomb for good measure. If you want to terrorize an entire lobby, this is the Scorestreak for you.

UAV

Dexerto / Activision

Score: 600 (500 if Dispatcher perk equipped)

600 (500 if Dispatcher perk equipped) Good for: Revealing enemy locations across the map for your entire team.

The UAV is not as flashy or exciting as other Scorestreaks but is easily obtainable and valuable. Information is vital in Multiplayer, so it’s always helpful to better understand where the enemy team is.

Counter UAV

Dexerto / Activision

Score: 700 (550 if Dispatcher perk equipped)

700 (550 if Dispatcher perk equipped) Good for: Keeping your position of the enemy’s minimap.

Since so many players have UAVs equipped, we recommend using Counter UAVs to help conceal you and your teammates from the enemy team. If you have Ghost there is no reason to use a Counter UAV because you are already immune to UAVs.

Care Package

Dexerto / Activision

Score: 750 (700 if Dispatcher perk equipped)

750 (700 if Dispatcher perk equipped) Good for: Getting high-end Scorestreaks without having to earn the points.

Taking a chance on a Care package is a gamble worth taking. There is always the chance you get an RC-XD or SAM Turret, but you could also get a Chopper Gunner or Dreadnought for a fraction of the cost.

Hellstorm

Dexerto / Activision

Score: 1050

1050 Good for: Dropping a powerful but accurate missile on enemies.

Hellstorm missiles pack a fantastic one-two punch that goes toe-to-toe with any Scorestreak in the game. You guide one missile that can take out enemies, but you also get to shoot off other rockets that can take out enemies. Surprisingly, this Scorestreak doesn’t cost more, given its effectiveness.

H.A.R.P.

Dexerto

Score: 1450 (1250 if Dispatcher perk equipped)

1450 (1250 if Dispatcher perk equipped) Good for: Finding out where your opponents are in real-time.

The H.A.R.P. requires a significant amount of points, but it’s worth the hefty price tag. Knowing the exact location of your enemies and where they are facing is a game-changer and could easily allow you to go on a long kill-streak if utilized correctly.

That’s everything you need to know about Scorestreaks. For more, check out our guides on the best Perks and best Zombies loadouts.