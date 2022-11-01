Bizzare Modern Warfare 2 gun glitch sends players “to the shadow realm”

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting an insane visual glitch that makes it look like they’ve been transported to a different dimension.

Now that Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived, millions of players are dropping into the multiplayer shooter to get back on the grind. While many fans have praised MW2’s new features and gameplay, others have been more critical of Infinity Ward’s latest effort.

This is partly down to a number of bugs that have been plaguing the game since launch, from disbanding parties to issues with the new ping system.

The latest glitch that is ruining Modern Warfare 2 matches is causing players’ screens to be temporarily consumed by darkness.

Twitter user PastorDubb shared a video of the bug in action, seemingly caused when he was hit with a flashbang. “Y’all… I got flashed so hard my monitor went out in MWII,” he said in the tweet.

As you can see from the clip, as soon as the player was flashed his screen turned black and white, making it impossible to see what was going on in the match. Luckily, there were no enemies around to take advantage of the situation.

The same issue was also shared by the streamer Hutch, although this time it wasn’t clear exactly what caused the glitch. “Modern Warfare 2 saw me using a thermal sniper and banished me to the shadow realm,” the streamer joked.

These are just a couple of examples, but many other players have said they experiencing the same problem in MW2 matches.

The problem isn’t too different from the infamous demon gun glitch that affected Warzone after the release of CoD Vanguard, which saw players’ guns transform into an indecipherable that blocked most of the screen.

However, this time, it seems to be affecting all of the textures around the player rather than just the weapon they are holding.

Infinity Ward will be releasing regular updates for Modern Warfare 2 as we gear up for Season 1, so hopefully, this crazy glitch will be fixed before it becomes a more widespread problem.