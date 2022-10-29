Modern Warfare 2 players infuriated by “wallhacks” ping system bug

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players are criticizing the game’s multiplayer already, with an absurd ping system bug enabling players to track their enemies continuously, even through walls.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer brings players a wealth of modes and maps to battle within. Classic maps like Rust are already been discovered too, as the devs throwback to the franchise’s past.

While some players are trying to purchase the Burger King-exclusive skin, others are encountering some truly bizarre issues in their matches.

The ability to ping enemies returns in Modern Warfare 2 but not without some glaring problems.

Modern Warfare 2 players pinpoint “huge bug” with ping system

The key to any victory in Modern Warfare 2 is communication, with pings playing a large part in tracking your enemies.

Redditor zFStatic made fellow players aware of an issue persisting amid the game’s launch: “You can Ping an enemy during the death screen and the Ping lasts for the whole game.”

The Redditor added that the bug “essentially giving you wallhacks on that one player for the remainder of the game.”

The clip in question shows the Redditor attaching a ping before meeting his demise. Upon respawning, they are still able to track their foe’s whereabouts, through walls and obstacles.

It appears that the ping bug is a widespread issue, as others have shared their frustrations. One player added “this is a huge bug. I swear I noticed people tracking me through walls but I didn’t want it be ‘that guy’ so I chalked it up to coincidence.”

“I called out a guy for what I thought was unbelievably obvious wallhacks but felt like a fucking idiot when I saw he was console. I’m gonna assume it was this,” said Redditor KimochiWarui_when.

Tweaks to the Dead Silence perk are also been called into question, as another player stated: “Could also be that every player is as loud as a semi-truck coming around corners because there’s no dead silence as a perk.”

Infinity Ward is yet to address this particular bug, as other issues such as rampant crashing while playing in a party continue to derail the game.