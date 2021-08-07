Black Ops Cold War devs confirm LC10 SMG will be nerfed in Season 5

Call of Duty devs have confirmed that Black Ops Cold War’s LC10 SMG will be receiving nerfs in Season 5, which drops in Warzone and Treyarch’s title on August 12.

Since dropping in Season Two of Black Ops Cold War, the LC10 SMG has been one of the most popular close-range weapons in the game. Its clean iron sights, modest recoil, and impressive power have made it a solid choice in casual matches and League Play.

However, as is the case when a weapon proves itself very strong and popular, some have been calling for nerfs to its strengths, particularly its close-range damage which can drop enemies in just a few accurate shots.

While full patch notes are not yet available, we have a very good idea of what we can expect thanks to Season Five announcements from Treyarch.

On the LC10, the dev team said: “We’ve also got a new round of weapon tuning coming for a selection of assault rifles and SMGs, including some new tweaks for the LC10.”

Although they did not divulge further, we can expect these to constitute nerfs – we can only imagine the uproar if they buff the already very powerful submachine gun.

Another aspect of the tweaks that remains unclear is the form they will take. We expect to see them nerf either the LC10’s damage ranges (meaning it will likely take more shots to kill) or its recoil (which at the moment is barely noticeable).

Even if you’re an LC10 main and you’re disappointed with the news, there’s plenty to look forward to, including the TEC-9 SMG which could yet dominate Cold War in a similar fashion.

Barring any last-minute delays, Season Five will drop in Cold War and Warzone on Thursday, August 12.