Warzone players blast “trash” secret change to contracts

Call of Duty: Warzone players have noticed a pretty major change to the way bounty contracts work as they seemingly no longer reward the whole team.

While Warzone follows the same formula as most battle royales – drop, loot, and try to be the last to survive – there are a few big differences that set it apart.

The main one is, of course, the loadout system. If you find enough cash, you can buy a loadout marker from the sops around the map, allowing you to wield some of your favorite weapons in the game.

In order to get enough cash, most players opt to complete the different contracts that are scattered about. However, there seems to be an issue with the way bounty contracts now pay out.

Following the Season 5 update on August 13, a handful of players claimed that completing a bounty contract no longer rewards the whole team involved in the kill.

“Bounties in Warzone now only reward the individual player who killed the bounty with cash. Intentional or not?” asked ModernWarzone, prompting some fans to go and test it out.

Some players quickly noted that Recon and Scavenger contracts were also acting in the same way, only rewarding the player who claimed the final spot or box rather than everyone else involved.

Lots of mentions about this also being the case with Recon and Scavenger contracts 🤔 — ModernWarzone – Under Maintenance (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

“This might be the dumbest change they ever did. If intentional, of course,” said one player. “If that’s intentional, that’s a trash new system for bounties,” added another. “That’s terrible. Bounties won’t be worth it now,” said another.

Of course, seeing as players are having mixed results, it could well be a bug. If it isn’t, and it is an actually intentional change, players will no doubt vent their frustrations until a change is made.

However, if that is to be the case very much remains to be seen.