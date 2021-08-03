How to watch $300k World Series of Warzone EU: Stream, schedule & players

The second World Series of Warzone tournament will see the best Trios in Europe facing off against one another in the most stacked custom lobby the region has ever seen — and there’s a huge $300,000 on the line too.

While Aydan won the North American portion of the World Series of Warzone trios tournament alongside Rated and HusKerrs, some of the top names in Europe are looking to stake their claim on their region.

The likes of Jukeyz, Fifakill, Vapulear and more are among the favorites to win the tournament and etch their names in the Warzone history books.

Here’s everything you need to know about the huge event.

Advertisement

World Series of Warzone EU stream

The World Series of Warzone will be streamed on the main Twitch Rivals channel, though you can also tune in to your favorite streamers to watch from their POV.

World Series of Warzone EU captains & draft

As with the NA side of the tournament, the EU WSOW will feature five captains, each of whom will pick 10 trios to play under their ‘team’. These five captain teams of 10 trios will then compete to secure the most collective points from placements and kills to earn a $100,000 prize pool and the Captain’s Cup championship.

The captains are:

Recrent

Emzy

Moonryde

Imangelikka

Gotaga

The draft will take place live on the Twitch Rivals channel embedded above on August 3, 2021, at 9AM PT (12PM ET / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST). We will update this piece with the latest results from the draft.

Advertisement

World Series of Warzone EU schedule & format

The draft takes place on August 3 as specified above, but the actual tournament itself starts on Wednesday, August 4 at 9AM PT (12PM ET / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST).

Related News

The format will be the same as the NA tournament. Each kill will be worth one point, while teams will earn placement multipliers as follows:

1st: 2.0x

2.0x 2nd-15th: 1.5x

1.5x 16th-50th: 1x

World Series of Warzone EU teams

While all of the teams for the tournament haven’t officially been announced yet, we do know some of the biggest names and regular trios that we could expect to see. Make sure to head back after the Draft to see all of the teams, but here’s some of them we know so far:

Advertisement

Jukeyz, Fifakill & Warsz

LouiCM, Vapulear & Lenun

KayzahR, Pentagon & Fxzzn

Testyment, Dr3w & PrxdigyEU

Skrapz, Robstarr & Deleo

Recrent, LuckySkill & Ubica

Bennycentral, Qwiker & Primzvh

Gotaga, Brokybaws & Mystkv

& more!

Be sure to tune in on August 3 & 4 to keep up with everything World Series of Warzone and watch the very best in EU go head to head!