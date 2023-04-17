Best Cronen Squall Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Season 3 introduction of Cronen Squall into MW2’s multiplayer brings some hope for the battle rifle category. It’s firepower and automatic capability cemented it in the current meta. Here’s our top-tier loadout for Modern Warfare 2‘s Cronen Squall, including the best attachments, perks, and equipment.

The Battle Rifle category of weapons in Modern Warfare 2 is collecting dust, as the second most popular gun at the time of writing is TAQ-V with an abysmal 0,4% pick rate. Thankfully the Cronen Squall swooped in at the start of Season 3 and instantly became the 6th most popular gun of the corresponding week.

The hard-hitting Cronen Squall battle rifle offers a large 30-round mag by default, combined with a full automatic capability the Squall feels like a slightly bulkier, heavier-hitting AR.

Furthermore, Cronen Squall performs great at close, medium, AND long range, making it a great tool for a variety of situations. That is if you manage to get its kickback under control. Fortunately for you, we have the perfect Cronen Squall loadout to help you carry your team to victory.

Contents

Best Cronen Squall Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Our loadout focuses on mitigating the weapon’s significant recoil. Sakin Thread-40 helps with both the horizontal and vertical recoil of Cronen Squall, and then the FTAC Ripper helps with Hip Fire Accuracy and Recoil Stabilization to help you with both medium and short-range exchanges.

The HR6.8 Barrel increases Cronen’s damage range and bullet velocity to give you an edge in medium or long-range engagements for the maps that offer longer lines of sight. Next up, the Cronen Mini Pro gives you an optic that makes locking onto targets a bit easier.

The FSS OLE-V Laser further helps you with recoil and stability to increase your changes in those “first to the draw” engagements at medium ranges.

Activision The Cronen Squall arrived with Season 03 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best Cronen Squall Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Having Overkill is a great way to cover your weakness. Bring an SMG or a Shotgun if you find yourself losing battles up close.

Next, Double Time allows you to tactical sprint longer, allowing you to reposition in-between firefights or to make a mad dash to the objective. On top of that, Fast Hands ensures you are less likely to get caught while reloading or using the equipment.

Finally, the Ultimate Perk, High Alert, notifies you when someone is aiming at you from outside of your field of view.

We round off the setup with the Drill Charge for taking down shields and clearing out rooms. Then slap a Smoke Grenade on top of that for breaking the line of sight and hiding from enemies that hold the advantage over you.

How to unlock the Cronen Squall in Modern Warfare 2

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector C11 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Black Cell Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Best Cronen Squall alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If the Cronen Squall is a tad too bulky for your liking, but you still want a powerful fully automatic weapon, look no further than the TAQ-56.

The AR provides a mobile and nimble version of the hard-hitting SCAR. It’s perfect for laser-beaming foes from afar, especially if you kit out the weapon for maximum stability.

That’s all for our Cronen Squall loadout! For more of our Modern Warfare 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

