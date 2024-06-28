Abandoned LMG is still one of Warzone’s best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded

A forgotten LMG from Modern Warfare 3 is back in the meta conversation as one of Warzone’s best guns in Season 4 Reloaded, and you don’t need to do anything special.

With Warzone undergoing regular weapon balancing, some of the most popular guns in the game can quickly find themselves left behind for newer options.

In Season 4 Reloaded, the Call of Duty devs took a big chunk of the KAR98K’s power away, gave the MCW a bit of love with a minimum damage increase, and also buffed some of the LMGs in a few different ways.

While the Pulemyot 762 wasn’t one of the LMGs to get a buff, it has quietly snuck back into the meta conversation as one of the battle royale’s best guns. That’s according to Warzone expert WhosImmortal as he highlighted the LMG in his June 27 video.

“The Pulemyot is low recoil and its TTK isn’t nuts, but it is so accurate that it is going to be competitive enough,” he said, noting that the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Conversion Kit is still a key component in the build.

“Low recoil, easy to use, and you’ll have a pretty good TTK with this thing because of all that factored in.”

Muzzle: VT- Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: JAK Annihilator long barrel

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup

Stock: Command D-15 Kit

Timestamp of 12:10

The YouTuber pairs it with the BP50 to do damage up-close, especially with the JAK Revenger Kit that turns it into an SMG.

As noted, the Pulemyot was previously one of Warzone’s most-popular LMGs, but it’s fallen off over the last few months due to different nerfs and, of course, other weapons being buffed and added to the mix.

According to WZRanked, the LMG sits as the 43rd most-popular gun right now, but it clearly has some underutilized power right now.