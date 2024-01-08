MW3 rifle has “broken” TTK in Warzone & it’s being totally slept on

There’s a “sleeper” MW3 gun in Warzone that has a “broken” TTK and should go under the radar when it comes to the next round of buffs and nerfs.

Over the past few years, Warzone has had its fair share of overpowered weapons with lightning-fast TTKs that will ruin an enemy’s day in a flash. The most infamous of these include the DMR, Mac-10 Gallantry, and the akimbo pistols – three meta dominators that turned some players off from the battle royale.

In other cases, however, there are some weapons that are broken but go under the radar simply because players have their eyes on something else.

That’s somewhat happening with the MCW 6.8, which is an armory challenge unlock in Modern Warfare 3. It’s going completely under the radar to the majority of players, but not WhosImmortal.

Best MCW 6.8 loadout for Warzone in Modern Warfare 3

The Warzone stats guru highlighted the MCW 6.8 in his January 7 video, claiming that the “sleeper” pick is a bit busted in the battle royale.

“This thing is going to be a problem after we see even more adjustments to the MTZ Interceptor, 762, Bas-B. The MCW already is a stand out choice and unless its attacked directly with these, which I’d be surprised if they did, its going to become even better in the future. This is a weapon you want to get familiar with,” WhosImmortal said.

The YouTuber pointed out that the MCW’s TTK clocks in at around 800 m/s in fights over 30 metres, which is way faster than some of the meta picks. And, according to him, is easier to control – never mind the advantage it already has in the ammo department.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 30-round mag

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault stock

WhosImmortal further noted that the MCW is pretty much a three to four-shot kill in-game right now, and should avoid any nerfs simply because it’s so overlooked by top players.

If his prediction is spot on, and it doesn’t get nerfed, expect the rifle to definitely start getting some love moving forward. It looks like the perfect package, in all honesty.