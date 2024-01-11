Warzone Jan 11 update: MTZ Interceptor nerf, Snake Shot adjustment & bug fixes

Warzone Jan 11 update: MTZ Interceptor nerf, Snake Shot adjustment & bug fixesActivision
Season 1 Reloaded is almost here, but a balancing pass has come to Warzone with small fixes and nerfs across the board. Here’s everything you need to know coming in the Warzone patch notes.
Since MW3 and Warzone integrated, the latter mode has been dominated by the MTZ Interceptor and the Snake Shot attachments.
On Jan. 11, Raven Software finally addressed both in-game items, with a balancing pass over the damage dealt by them. Aside from those passes, the patch deploys a bevy of bug fixes to hold players over until Season 1 Reloaded arrives on January 17.
Time will tell how these balances impact the game in its current state. For now, here are the full patch notes for Jan 11’s Warzone update.
Warzone patch notes – Jan 11
Global bug fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing CDL Team Bundles from unlocking properly when purchased from the Store.
- Fixed an issue causing Event progress to not track properly on the front-end menu.
- Fixed an issue preventing Emblems from being awarded properly for Prestige Level progress.
- Fixed an issue causing some Soap Operator Skins to not have appropriate menu imagery and text.
Weapon adjustments
- MTZ Interceptor (MW3)
- Max Damage reduced to 85, down from 95
- Min Damage reduced to 78, down from 84
Attachment Adjustments
- Snake Shot
- This attachment will be reenabled with the scheduled Playlist update at 10 AM PT.
- Damage per pellet at max range reduced to 12, down from 34
Warzone bug fixes
- Fixed more collision issues with various elements across Urzikstan allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Loadout Drop Markers.
- Fixed an issue causing the Dead Silence icon to unintendedly appear in the killcam.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to exploit the Cash deposit balloon in Plunder.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate items in the Backpack menu.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck in the Gulag.
- Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report to end abruptly.
- Fixed an issue causing some Attachments to not appear correctly when equipped on certain Weapons.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Dual Kamas unlock challenge from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to be sent back to the front Menu while navigating Attachments in the Gunsmith.