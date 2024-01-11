Warzone Jan 11 update: MTZ Interceptor nerf, Snake Shot adjustment & bug fixes

Season 1 Reloaded is almost here, but a balancing pass has come to Warzone with small fixes and nerfs across the board. Here’s everything you need to know coming in the Warzone patch notes.

Since MW3 and Warzone integrated, the latter mode has been dominated by the MTZ Interceptor and the Snake Shot attachments.

On Jan. 11, Raven Software finally addressed both in-game items, with a balancing pass over the damage dealt by them. Aside from those passes, the patch deploys a bevy of bug fixes to hold players over until Season 1 Reloaded arrives on January 17.

Time will tell how these balances impact the game in its current state. For now, here are the full patch notes for Jan 11’s Warzone update.

Warzone patch notes – Jan 11

Global bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing CDL Team Bundles from unlocking properly when purchased from the Store.

Fixed an issue causing Event progress to not track properly on the front-end menu.

Fixed an issue preventing Emblems from being awarded properly for Prestige Level progress.

Fixed an issue causing some Soap Operator Skins to not have appropriate menu imagery and text.

Weapon adjustments

MTZ Interceptor (MW3) Max Damage reduced to 85, down from 95 Min Damage reduced to 78, down from 84



Attachment Adjustments

Snake Shot This attachment will be reenabled with the scheduled Playlist update at 10 AM PT. Damage per pellet at max range reduced to 12, down from 34



Warzone bug fixes