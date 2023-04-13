Best 1-shot Sniper loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reintroduced 1-shot Sniper loadouts in Season 3, and if you’re looking to become a lethal marksman at range, here’s our best loadout for the job.

After calling for the change long and hard, players finally got their wish in Warzone 2 Season 3 as creating a one-hit Sniper Rifle became possible in the game.

The gameplay mechanic was a staple with OG Warzone snipers such as the Kar98k and Swiss K31, and the devs brought it back for Warzone 2 players.

So, if you’re looking for a mean, hard-hitting 1-hit Sniper Rifle loadout to dominate in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, then take a look at the best loadout for the job below.

Best 1-shot Sniper Rifle loadout in Warzone 2

There are only a handful of Sniper Rifles that are actually capable of downing a player in one hit at the moment in CoD Warzone 2, but we think the best of the bunch has to be the MCPR-300. It was already a nimble, accurate, and deadly Sniper Rifle, but with the added effect of one-shotting enemy soldiers, it just became the best weapon for the job.

We need to preface that in order to one-shot with a Sniper Rifle, you need to have Explosive Ammunition unlocked. Once you’ve done that, create this special MCPR-300 loadout.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Ammunition: Explosive

Explosive Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: FSS Merc Stock

It still retains an emphasis on range and speed, which you will need if you’re going to run around the map one-shotting players, and the base stats help to naturally elevate the weapon anyway.

Once you nail down the bullet velocity imparted by the Explosive rounds, you’ll become a one-shot king in no time!

For more Warzone 2 guides to make you even more dangerous in Warzone 2, here are some guides for you:

