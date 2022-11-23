Best M16 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The M16 is a powerful burst AR in Warzone 2 that thrives at medium to long-range, but you’ll need the best possible loadout to maximize its damage on Al Mazrah.

While Warzone 2 weapons like the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub are perfect for taking down foes at close quarters, ARs are better suited for medium to long-range skirmishes.

However, as there are so many options available to players, picking one from the bunch can be a difficult decision.

Well, if you’re a fan of burst-fire guns, the M16 may be an ideal choice, allowing you to instantly down opponents from afar if you can land your shots.

Offering a huge amount of damage and accuracy, this is an option that’s going under the radar in the current meta, but with a top-tier build, it can definitely deliver you to victory in Warzone 2.

Contents

Best M16 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 14″ Carbine Shroud

14″ Carbine Shroud Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 45-Round Mag

For starters, make sure to equip the Harbinger D20 muzzle and the 14″ Carbine Shroud barrel for a huge boost of bullet velocity, damage range, and overall recoil smoothness. Not only that, but the Harbinger also comes with the added sound suppression bonus which is essential for remaining undetected on Al Mazrah.

Following this, utilize the VX Pineapple to bolster the M16’s kickback even more, and an added element of hip-fire control. This may not be useful from a distance, but it ensures you’ll land your bullets on target just in case you get caught off-guard by a foe up close.

After that, use the Schlager 3.4X for a clear and easy-to-use scope that thrives at medium to long-range, and of course, the 45-Round Mag so you never have to worry about ammo troubles.

Activison The M16’s burst fire makes it potent at medium to long range.

Best M16 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

We’ve opted for Weapon Specialist as it adds an extra element of versatility to the M16 and allows you to compete at any distance.

For starters, Overkill is solid in Warzone 2 as the ability to wield a second primary immediately makes your loadout more well-rounded. Whether you run a sniper, marksmen rifle, or SMG, it all depends on how you prefer to rack up kills.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and toss them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be surprised by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which alerts your teammates of any enemies you get downed by with a ping and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing encloses spaces.

How to unlock the M16 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the M16 in Warzone 2, you need to level up the 556 Icarus to level 14. This can be done in battle royale or in MW2 multiplayer and shouldn’t take you too long.

Best M16 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the burst fire of the M16 isn’t working for you, then consider checking out the TAQ-56. In the current meta, this is being labeled as the pound-for-pound best AR in Warzone 2, and for good reason.

Fit with a devastating TTK, solid accuracy, and great bullet velocity if well-worth testing this weapon out in your matches, but make sure to do it with top-tier meta loadout.

That’s all for our M16 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

