Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pelington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pelington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pelington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pelington.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout

This loadout is perfect for quick scoping as it provides a balance of both speed and damage. This means its ADS time is quick enough to take out enemies in an instant, but it also won’t trouble you with constant hit markers when you land a shot.

Here’s everything you need to equip to create the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Cold War:

Attachments

Muzzle: Stabilizer .308

Stabilizer .308 Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team

28.2 Tiger Team Magazine: 7 Rnd

7 Rnd Handle: Airborne Elastic

Airborne Elastic Stock: Raider Pad

Perks

1. Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask 2. Gear Head

Gear Head 3. Ghost

Wild Card

Law Breaker

Equipment

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Field Mic Tactical: Stimshot

Stimshot Lethal: Semtex

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want to use the 28.2 Tiger Team, this will ensure you won’t have to worry about any hit markers as it increases the weapon’s damage and fire rate by 20%. Although the barrel decreases the weapon’s ammo capacity, it’s a worthy trade-off to be able to one-tap your opponents.

Now, for the handle, the Airborne Elastic is perfect for the Tundra as it mitigates a lot of the weapon’s flaws. For one, it provides 12% ADS time which is essential for the gun as it is extremely slow without the correct attachments. As well as this, the Elastic Wrap’s 90% flinch resistance is key when taking on players head-to-head with the weapon.

You’ll also want a 7 Rnd mag on the Tundra. Although this attachment doesn’t provide anything special it’s one of the few magazines that doesn’t add any serious setbacks to the weapon and the extra ammo will always be helpful while quick scoping.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a powerful LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your online matches. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War weapon loadouts.