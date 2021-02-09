Logo
Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 9/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 13:32

by Tanner Pierce
Despite not being everyone’s favorite sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, the LW3 Tundra is still a respectable choice because it packs a bigger punch than its fellow bolt-action rifle, the Pelington 703. Here’s what you need to build one of the best loadouts for the Tundra.

Right now, if you were to ask people to think about sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War, most people would probably think about the Pelington 703. Of the two bolt-action sniper rifles in the game, it’s the one first unlocked, has better base statistics, and a faster aim-down-speed than the Tundra.

Despite this, however, the Tundra is still a formidable weapon. While the Pelington is a one-shot kill to head and chest, the Tundra is a one-shot kill to both — as well as to shoulders, making it a heavy hitter. Further, you can capitalize on certain attachments to make its speed comparable to the Pelington.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout

There’s an easy way to make a great quick scoping loadout for the Tundra.

This loadout is perfect for quick scoping as it provides a balance of both speed and damage. This means its ADS time is quick enough to take out enemies in an instant, but it also won’t trouble you with constant hit markers when you land a shot.

Here’s everything you need to equip to create the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Cold War:

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Perks

  • 1. Tactical Mask
  • 2. Gear Head
  • 3. Ghost

Wild Card

  • Law Breaker

Equipment

  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic
  • Tactical: Stimshot
  • Lethal: Semtex

For the muzzle, the Stabilizer .308 is your best bet. It’s the first attachment you unlock and it provides immediate control over your idle sway, aka a CoD sniper’s worst enemy after ADS speed. Getting a slight handle on that is worth it at the end of the day, not just for the Tundra, but for almost every sniper in BOCW.

With the barrel, you’ll want to use the 28.2 Tiger Team, this will ensure you won’t have to worry about any hit markers as it increases the weapon’s damage and fire rate by 20%. Although the barrel decreases the weapon’s ammo capacity, it’s a worthy trade-off to be able to one-tap your opponents.

Now, for the handle, the Airborne Elastic is perfect for the Tundra as it mitigates a lot of the weapon’s flaws. For one, it provides 12% ADS time which is essential for the gun as it is extremely slow without the correct attachments. As well as this, the Elastic Wrap’s 90% flinch resistance is key when taking on players head-to-head with the weapon.

The Tundra is still a formidable weapon in BOCW, despite handling heavier than the Pelington.

You’ll also want a 7 Rnd mag on the Tundra. Although this attachment doesn’t provide anything special it’s one of the few magazines that doesn’t add any serious setbacks to the weapon and the extra ammo will always be helpful while quick scoping.

The last thing you’ll need for this set-up is the Raider Pad stock. This boosts the aforementioned sprint-to-fire time by 30% and also the aim walking movement speed by 40%.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a powerful LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your online matches. Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Black Ops Cold War weapon loadouts.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Tune-in, teams, format – stream

Published: 4/Dec/2020 2:00 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 14:09

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger Series

Share

The Chipotle Challenger Series returned for the final event of 2020 on December 8, as Fortnite players went head-to-head against a star-studded list of influencers and pro players to win big prizes.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers advanced to the finale and surprise teams won the previous tournaments, but this time around it was NRG Edgey’s Trio who came out victorious.

You can check out our event recap of the December 8 Chipotle Fortnite Challenge for highlights from Edgey and company as well as the full results.

Chipotle Challenger Series December Results

Who took part?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series featured another star-studded lineup of contestants, including:

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there were four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams scored one point for each elimination they earned, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then had the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money was up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secured themselves free burritos for a year!

    • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
    • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

