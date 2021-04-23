Pro player Attach reveals best PPSh class in Cold War Season 3 - Dexerto

Dillon ‘Attach’ Price is one of the most accomplished players in Call of Duty, and with the new Season 3 update in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, he’s unveiled his best class setups for the new PPSh SMG.

The PPSh-41 might be familiar to players who have been around for a few years, as it was the meta SMG back during World War II.

Now, it’s returning in Cold War, with a slightly different look but the same ability to mow down enemies — providing you use the right attachments.

Whether you’re looking to dominate public matches or fry in League Play, Minnesota ROKKR’s Attach has you covered for both.

Best PPSh loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Obviously some attachments aren’t allowed in the CDL, be it through official bans or Gentlemen’s Agreements (GAs), so the two builds look slightly different.

Here’s how Attach sets up for both pubs and League Play. It’s worth considering, though, that these are only recommendations — at the end of the day, personal preference is the most important factor when putting these together.

PPSh loadout for public matches

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 14.3” Extended

14.3” Extended Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 55 Rnd Drum

55 Rnd Drum Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

PPSh loadout for League Play

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Barrel: 14.3” Extended

14.3” Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Obviously for that public match loadout you’ll need the Gunfighter Wildcard, whereas in League Play you’re best off taking Law Breaker.

Pair your PPSh with a Diamatti and the equipment of your choice, and you’re on to a winner. A Trophy System should be taken at all times to simply protect you from grenades, while perks Scavenger and Ninja should keep you stealthy and in the action for as long as possible.

