Best LM-S Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The LM-S marksmen rifle in Warzone 2 is unbelievably accurate at mid to long-range, making it perfect for picking off foes from afar if you have a top-tier loadout.

In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate towards LMGs and snipers when it comes to long-range engagements.

However, the marksmen rifle category has a number of immensely powerful weapons, one of which is the LM-S.

This lethal gun is built for dealing serious damage from afar and is capable of wiping out foes in an instant with its devastating semi-automatic fire.

Of course, to maximize its potential on Al Mazrah, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best LM-S Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Optic : SP-X 80 6.6X

: SP-X 80 6.6X Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

For starters, equip the ZLR Talon 5 muzzle and 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition to significantly boost the LM-S’s bullet velocity, damage range, and suppress its fire. This transforms the marksmen rifle into a powerhouse at long range and ensures you can pick off enemies with ease.

Following this, make sure to use the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel and Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip. These attachments massively boost the rifle’s stability and recoil control, giving it an incredible amount of accuracy.

Finally, round off the loadout with the SP-X 80 6.6X optic, for a clear scope that guarantees you’ll land your shots on target if you’re a sharpshooter.

Article continues after ad

Activison The LM-S marksmen rifle deals serious damage at long range.

Best LM-S Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stim

When it comes to perk packages, we’ve opted to use Weapon Specialist for the LM-S as the rifle struggles to compete at close quarters. As a result, having access to Overkill for a meta SMG or AR is an absolute must.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more precise with your throwables and launch them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be caught off guard by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Article continues after ad

Finally round off the setup with a Grenade for flushing opponents out of cover and a Stim for an essential boost of health when needed.

How to unlock the LM-S in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the LM-S in Warzone 2, you need to reach level 17 with the Lachman 762. Luckily, this won’t take you long at all, especially if you jump into MW2 multiplayer.

Best LM-S alternatives in Warzone 2

If the LM-S doesn’t fit your style of play, then consider checking out the EBR-14, another marksmen rifle that hits hard at long-range.

Equipped with a devastating TTK, its rapid-fire rate makes it extremely frustrating for enemies as it wipes out their health bar in milliseconds.

Article continues after ad

Of course, you’ll need a meta loadout for the EBR-14, and luckily we’ve got you covered with our dedicated guide.

That’s all for our LM-S loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?