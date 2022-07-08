Warzone players want simple change to make Fortune’s Keep even better

Jacob Hale . 4 hours ago

Fortune’s Keep arrived in Warzone with the launch of Season 4, another small-scale map similar to Rebirth Island, and became an instant hit among players of all levels. Not everybody thinks it’s perfect, though, and have suggested one key change to help it be even more fun.

After months of Caldera and Rebirth Island, Warzone developers Raven Software introduced Fortune’s Keep to the game, providing something fresh to players who hadn’t had a small, new map since Rebirth first arrived in the Cold War integration in 2020.

Players have been loving it both on an aesthetic level and for gameplay, especially as opinions are still very divided on Caldera despite how long it’s been in the game.

There’s one issue that many players are noting though and want to be fixed, and that’s how many Buy Stations there are on the map.

As pointed out in the above Reddit post from DidntMeanToLoadThat, there is a clear lack of Buys on Fortune’s Keep across the map, with only one on the West side of the map in the screenshot, and it’s very centrally located.

This is especially frustrating if you want to land closer to the outskirts of the map and when you gather enough money to buy a Loadout Drop, UAVs, or similar, means you have to traverse across the map, putting yourself in more danger.

Complaints about Fortune’s Keep so far have been very few and far between, with some in the comments saying it’s actually their only complaint about the map, comparing it to how the randomness of Buy Stations on Rebirth Island “always felt fine.”

It’s very possible that Raven make some changes to Fortune’s Keep in the future and bring more Buy Stations in, but for now, you’re best off keeping an eye on where the Buys are before you choose your landing spot.