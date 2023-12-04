MW3’s Season 1 update sees major changes to contracts in Warzone

Season 1 of Warzone is around the corner, and with it comes a wave of changes to many of its current contracts and the return of a fan-favorite.

Season 1 of Warzone is nearly upon us, signaling the integration of Modern Warfare 3‘s gameplay elements, such as perks, weapons, and Urzikstan. On the other hand, maps like Vondel and Ashika Island from Warzone 2 will bolster the map pool.

Despite some upsetting player count news, there’s a palpable amount of hype for Season 1. MW3’s multiplayer component has been generally well-received, and the integration will forge new metas to keep players busy for some time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the launch, creators have gotten a chance to preview the first season of content coming, and the changes are way more massive in scale than described.

If you’ve played Warzone or even MWZ, you’ll know contracts play a big role in both modes. Successful completion grants hefty bonuses such as loadouts, cash, or other notable gameplay benefits.

Aside from the previously mentioned new additions, Season 1 will also see changes to contracts, notably the rewards granted upon completing some of them. Twitch Partner Primroze shared a massive list of changes coming, with one point focusing on updates to the Most Wanted bounty. Upon completing said bounty, players will be given a guaranteed Gulag Entry kit aka another chance to re-enter the Gulag.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Scavenger contracts and the Big Game Bounty returns, with the latter granting an Advanced UAV when done.

Interestingly enough, Primroze mentioned that completing a Scavenger contract would give a “guaranteed armor plate carrier.” Well-known leaker TheGhostofHope noted that possibly indicating armor satchels from Warzone 1 would return: “WHAT? Are armor satchels from WZ1 back???”

Granted, those contract changes are just the beginning of the mountain of changes coming in Season 1. However, what’s been shared is enough to increase fan excitement.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 launches December 6 at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM EST, with changes coming to MW3, MWZ, and Warzone.