How to watch $40K Baka Bros Warzone event: Baktober Bash schedule, format, teams

Warzone’s popular Baka Bros Trio of DiazBiffle, Repullze, and Lucky Chamu are set to host their own massive tournament over Halloween so here’s all there is to know about the $40,000 Baktober Bash.

Baka Bros hosting their first major Warzone event

$40,000 prize pool on the line

Competitors also judged on their Halloween costumes

In a month stacked with near-endless Warzone events, the Baka Bros are closing things out in a big way. Their very own tournament is set to see Halloween out with a whopping $40,000 up for grabs.

From when it kicks off to how Trios will be competing, here’s everything there is to know about the Baktober Bash.

$40K Baktober Bash Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

With the Baka Bros hosting in partnership with eFuse, you’ve got plenty of options on where to watch the Baktober Bash.

The official eFuse Twitch page will likely serve as a hub stream throughout, and similar can be said for Biffle, Repullze, and Lucky Chamu if they’re not competing themselves.

As always, individual player POVs will all be live during the tournament as well, letting you tune into your favorite streamer directly.

It all gets underway on Friday, October 29 and will likely run for a few hours. An exact start time is yet to be locked in but expect to see the first lobby kicking off sometime in the evening. We’ll keep you updated here as more details emerge.

$40K Baktober Bash Warzone event: Format

Little is known about the Baktober Bash format for the time being, though we do know the event is dropping Trios into custom lobbies.

Whether it’ll be standard rules or Iron Trials modifiers in effect, we’ll have to wait and see. There’s also no telling how the prize will be split for this particular event.

Introducing the BAKTOBER BASH w/ @eFuse 🙌 💰 $40,000 in prizing

👻 LIVE Costume contest

🪂 Trios custom lobbies Who’s got the Halloween spirit?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fsOxoVjtba — Diaz (@DiazBiffle) October 21, 2021

Most of the $40,000 prize will be for the Warzone tournament itself, but some could be going to the costume contest winners as well.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here as exact details are confirmed.

$40K Baktober Bash Warzone event: Teams & Players

Given we’re still a few days out from the Baktober Bash, we’re yet to see many teams form. We’re sure to hear plenty over the next few days, but it’s safe to expect the usual suspects.

From Tommey, Aydan, and HusKerrs, to Swagg and JoeWo, the biggest streamers are unlikely to miss out on a huge $40,000 prize pool. Check back closer to the event for a full list of confirmed teams.