NA World Series of Warzone $400K announced with Duos & Solo tournaments

Activision have announced the North America World Series of Warzone tournament. With $300k on the line for duos, and another $100k Solo YOLO winner-takes-all match, here’s all the info you need.

The tournament takes place on November 17, 2021.

$400,000 up for grabs.

Duo matches followed by $100k Solo YOLO match.

One month on from EU’s intense Trios tournament, the World Series of Warzone is back for another round of action. Once again, another $300,000 is on the line as the North America’s best pros and popular streamers battle for their share of the prize.

World Series of Warzone NA Duos: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No different from previous WSOW events, this round is set to be hosted on the official Twitch Rivals channel, with the likes of JGOD, Merk, and Maven keeping viewers on top of the action.

Advertisement

Read more: Warzone adds Vanguard guns to Season 6 Battle Pass

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to watch your favorite streamers from their POV on their own personal channels.

The duo tournament is set to kick off on November 17 at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST), with the Solo YOLO tournament following it immediately after.

World Series of Warzone NA: Duos format

If you’re familiar with previous WSOW events, you’ll feel right at home here once again. As per usual, Duos will be dropping into a series of custom lobbies. Throughout these games, players are awarded based on their kills and their placement.

Below is a quick breakdown of the scoring structure:

Advertisement

1st: 2x Point Multiplier

2nd – 15th: 1.5x Point Multiplier

16th+: 1x Point Multiplier

In typical WSOW fashion, it’s not just the individual performance that matters, however. Captains are set to draft their own teams which ultimately work towards a common goal of securing the Captain’s Cup for additional prize money.

World Series of Warzone NA Duos prize pool

Here’s how much each duo will earn based on their final placement in the tournament:

Placement Prize money earned 1st $40,000 2nd $30,000 3rd $20,000 4th $16,000 5th $12,000 6th $10,000 7th $8,000 8th $6,000 9th $4,000 10th $3,600 11th $3,400 12th $3,200 13th $2,800 14th $2,600 15th $2,400 16th-25th $2,000 26th-35th $1,600

World Series of Warzone NA: Solo YOLO format

After the main tournament, there will also be a 150-person Solo YOLO lobby, in which all 150 players drop in by themselves and the winner secures the entire prize pool.

Over in Europe, we saw Frenchman Chowh1 take the grand prize, taking full advantage of his Riot Shield/Gallo/Stun Grenade loadout.

Advertisement

Riot Shield + Stun + Gallo = $100,000 💰@CHOWH1_ just secured the BAG in the World Series of Warzone Solos match pic.twitter.com/AjlnsdRhRe — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) September 15, 2021

World Series of Warzone NA Duos: Captains & Teams

At the time of writing, teams and captains have not yet been announced, though you can definitely expect to see Warzone’s top competition headed to Verdansk for the tournament.

Duos like Tommey & Almond, Rated & Aydan, and HusKerrs & Newbz will be looking to stake their claim for the top prize — as well as become $100k richer in the solo matchup.