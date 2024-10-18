Black Ops 6 brings back “pay-to-win” GobbleGums & players are worried

The popular GobbleGums return in Black Ops 6 Zombies, but players were disappointed to learn that they’ll once again be available through “pay-to-win” mechanics.

Black Ops 6 marks the return of round-based Zombies, with two huge maps — Terminus and Liberty Falls, available at launch. As part of this back-to-basics approach, Treyarch is also bringing back a host of popular features from previous versions of the mode.

This includes GobbleGums, candies that act as in-game Perks that can only be used once. These were first introduced in BO3, but while players loved the effect they could have on a run, the fact that they could only be purchased using real money drew plenty of criticism.

When GobbleGums were announced to be returning, it appeared that this time they would only be earnable by surviving rounds, removing any pay-to-win concerns. However, in a blog post released in the run-up to launch, the devs confirmed they will be unlocked “by playing Zombies and surviving rounds, or by Store purchase.”

Although this means that they’ll function very similarly to the way they did in BO3, the decision to bring back the paid system has drawn plenty of criticism. When our sister site CharlieIntel shared the news, the replies were flooded with players calling out Activision.

“Can’t wait to have to buy a 20-dollar skin pack that includes Woods in a weed ghillie suit with a galaxy gas AK just to get a Perkaholic,” joked one angry player.

“Game’s not even out and it’s already pay to win,” added another.

It was a similar story when CoD streamer ModernWarzone posted on the subject, with many worried that it might be difficult to earn the best GobbleGums in an effort to push players toward the store.

“That’s not good. Earn by playing is an easy statement to make but what exactly is that going to entail?” replied one commenter. “How hard will they be to earn and how ridiculously rare will the most rare GobbleGums pop up?”

We know that gums will be handed out at random “every few rounds,” but each one has a different rarity, and the drop rates haven’t been revealed. So, with the likes of Near Death Experience and Perkoholic being classed as “Ultra” gums, it remains to be seen have often they are given out without spending money.

It also isn’t clear if players will be able to buy specific GobbleGums from the store, or if they will be random like they were previously.

All of this will be cleared up on October 25 when Black Ops 6 launches worldwide, but if you want to play early, here’s how you can do so using the New Zealand trick.