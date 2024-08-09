Black Ops 6 Zombies: GobbleGums explained – Rarities, effects, & how to get

With Zombies returning once again in Black Ops 6, it’s reintroducing GobbleGums into Zombies once again, so here is everything you need to know about how it’ll work in BO6, all its rarities, effects, and how to get them.

When introduced in Black Ops 3, GobbleGums was controversial as it was expensive, forcing players to spend in-game currency or grind for the desired effect.

Now that it has been reintroduced and reworked, things will work out differently in Black Ops 6 since you won’t have to buy them, and they can be obtained for free.

So here is everything you need to know about how GobbleGums will work in Black Ops 6.

How do GobbleGums work?

GobbleGums are candies that give you a power-up. You can get them from Mr.Peeks GobbleGum Machines scattered across Zombies maps.

Before a match starts, you can equip five different types of GobbleGums in your loadout. When you come across a machine, you can use it to have a chance to get any of the five GobbleGums you chose.

Activision You can get GobbleGums from a Mr. Peeks machine

In a match, you can store up to three unique GobbleGums on you and select which Gum you want to use any time you want. Remember, these Gums are single-use, but you can always get more from a machine.

After interacting with the machine and getting your Gum, it will be on a cooldown until you can get your next one.

So if you are an older player from the days of Black Ops 3, rejoice as GobbleGums are no longer pay-to-win, as it’s now completely free.

All confirmed GobbleGum rarities and effects

With a full intel drop on Black Ops 6 Zombies, Treyarch provided details regarding what type of GobbleGums we can expect.

Below are all the confirmed ones we know right now, but the devs may add more in the future.

Rarity GobbleGum Effect Rare Shields Up Your armor is twice as a strong for three minutes Rare KillJoy Spawns an Insta-Kill Power-up Epic Free Fire Firing weapons consumes no ammo for the next 60 seconds Epic Soda Fountain The next Perk purchased gives an additional random Perk Legendary Phoenix Up Revive all teammates and they keep their perks Legendary Wall-to-Wall Clearance Wall Buys cost 10 Essence Ultra Perkaholic Gives the player all Perk-a-Colas in the map Ultra Wonderbar! The next gun from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon Whimsical Newtonian Negation Zombies killed fall straight up for three minutes

A note on the Whimsical GobbleGums, they are meant to give joke effects, so be aware before equiping it.

How to unlock GobbleGums

You’ll naturally unlock more GobbleGums by playing Black Ops 6 Zombies.

You’ll earn a random GobbleGum every few rounds and know if you have gotten one before the start of a round with a notification.

Additionally, purchasing the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 will net you a GobbleGum Pack, which will give you a boost before entering a match.