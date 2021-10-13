How to watch $150K The Last Dance in Verdansk Warzone event: Schedule, teams, more

BoomTV is putting on a huge four-part Warzone tournament series to say goodbye to Verdansk and it has the entire Call of Duty community fired up and ready to go.

The final tournament in Verdansk.

$150,000 total prize pool.

Three custom match qualifiers leading to a grand final

BoomTV has been a staple in the Warzone scene with their Code Red tournaments and now they’re back with The Last Dance in Verdansk, a send-off tournament for the first era of the game.

This multi-installment event is one of the biggest tournaments attempted to date and is certain to bring out the passion in the community. Over 120 duos will be facing off in one last scrap before we say goodbye to Verdansk for real this time.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch.

The Last Dance in Verdansk tournament stream

While no announcements have been made, it’s safe to say that the main tournament stream will be hosted on the Boom TV Twitch channel just like the Code Red tournaments were in the past.

The tournament’s official rules do require competitors to be streaming as well, so there will be plenty of options to choose from when the time comes.

Tournament format & schedule

Forty duos will compete for a share of $25,000 in each of the three qualifying rounds. This includes 35 pre-invited captains and five community teams, all of whom will be picked from the NA region.

The top five duos in each round will earn a cut of the prize and secure their spot in the final $75,000 Mini Royale showdown on November 2.

According to the BoomTV website, the first qualifying event will take place on Wednesday, October 20, at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST). You can find the rest of the schedule down below.

The Last Dance in Verdansk tournament teams

While announcements will still be rolling out over the coming days, we do have a few big names already announced for the first qualifier:

DrDisrespect

Smixie

OpTic Hitch

Swishem

Aydan

ShawnJ

Tommey

NuMbeR1Girl

bbreadman

JaredFPS

Nadia Amine

Keep your eyes peeled and check back for more info as more people receive invites and more duos are confirmed.