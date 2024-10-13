IShowSpeed freaks out playing Survive The KSI Song game

Manufactured or not, IShowSpeed’s beef with KSI over the latter’s new song, Thick of It, is sure to continue after Speed streamed himself playing a new game poking fun at the track.

A clip uploaded to Speed’s X/Twitter page on October 12 showed the YouTuber playing a fan-made ‘Survive the KSI Song’ game.

The goal? According to creator Gorka Games, “KSI will chase you while blasting his new song, and your only hope is to find the mute button to escape,” reads the official description, followed by a disclaimer reiterating that the entire stunt is intended as a meme.

Speed grows increasingly anxious while playing, eventually screaming at his screen as a pixelated KSI starts chasing him through a maze, all while Thick of It echoes in the background. “Come on chat, lock in,” Speed continued, after he failed to find the ‘Mute Button’ and was caught by KSI, attempting another shot at escape.

Catching wind of the stream, Gorka Games subsequently posted on X/Twitter to celebrate. “YOO SPEED PLAYED MY KSI GAME,” they replied.

This isn’t the first time Gorka has riffed on influencers with pseudo-game tie-ins. In September, they released IShowSpeed The Game. In it, players could “run wildly through the streets doing backflips” and “bark at people.”

Whether KSI will respond to the game itself or Speed’s play session remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if another heated exchange takes place.

On September 8, after Speed encouraged KSI to sing some of Thick of It’s lyrics to him, the former failed to hold back laughter, prompting the latter to threaten to beat him up. “Bro, I’m going to beat your motherf**king ass. I can’t wait to beat the sh*t out of you. You stupid motherf**ker,” he said at the time.

Elsewhere, KSI found himself challenged to a fight by Conor McGregor after the latter heard his “bulls**t song,” to which the former responded by calling the MMA fighter an “idiot.”