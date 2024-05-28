Ex-boxing champ offers Jake Paul replacement if Mike Tyson can’t fight

Former Lightweight boxing champion Ryan Garcia has offered to step in for Mike Tyson if the Heavyweight icon can’t make his fight against Jake Paul for any reason.

The build-up to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s superfight has been pretty turbulent so far, especially given the 31-year age gap between them. They’ve had to negotiate different hurdles to get the fight sanctioned as a professional contest, and, despite being broadcast on Netflix, it won’t be scripted – despite some of the claims that have been made.

There was another bump in the road on May 27, as it was revealed that ‘Iron’ Mike had suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles and was feeling “dizzy.” That left the former Heavyweight champion to require medical attention upon landing.

A spokesperson for Tyson has since told the Mirror that the 57-year-old is “doing great” after that incident, but if it somehow affects him before the fight, Ryan Garcia is willing to step in, in his place.

That’s right, the former Interim WBC Lightweight champion, who is coming off a stunning upset victory over Devin Haney, has already messaged Jake about wanting to be Mike’s replacement.

“Jakey boo. If you down to fight, if Mike can’t do it, let me know, I will fill in,” Garcia said in an Instagram DM to the ‘Problem Child’ that he has since revealed.

It’s certainly an interesting one from ‘KingRy’, seeing as he and Jake have admitted to “faking” their beef in a bid to stir the pot. They’ve both also said that they’d fight if Netflix offered them the chance to do so.

Obviously, there is a pretty big weight difference between them, especially now Jake is making the difficult step up to Heavyweight.

So, if Tyson was to bow out on medical grounds, then his replacement would surely be someone a bit heavier than Garcia.