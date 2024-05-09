Ryan Garcia drug test scandal explained: Fresh twist in PED saga

Ryan Garcia’s shock win over Devin Haney has been overshadowed after the boxing star tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine.

Haney went into the fight with Garcia on Saturday, April 20, as the clear favorite. But ‘King Ry’ stunned the world as he floored ‘The Dream’ three times during the bout, securing a majority decision win.

However, a positive test for ostarine – a PED used to build body mass and muscle – has now threatened to not only overthrow the victory, but also bring a lengthy ban for the 25-year-old.

What is Ostarine?

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that attaches to proteins in the body to signal for muscles to grow.

It is, in essence, a substance used to build muscles and speed up the rate at which fat is burnt. It also has the added benefits of aiding recovery rates and increasing stamina levels.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has listed ostarine as a banned substance since 2008 and it was classified as an anabolic agent (steroid) by WADA in 2022.

Both Garcia and Haney were tested before the fight as they gave urine samples that were split up into A and B samples.

Has Ryan Garcia tested positive for it?

Yes, Garcia’s A-sample tested positive for ostarine.

However, Garcia, who had 10 days to request that his B-sample be tested, has asked for further analysis to be carried out.

Ryan Garcia – Associated Press

A second test will now be done to ensure that there was no human error or contamination in the lab when the first results were issued.

The urine samples, given the day before his win over longtime rival Haney, will be opened and tested on May 22, where Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, will be present.

Garcia also originally tested positive for 19-Norandrosterone (another banned substance, categorized as an anabolic steroid), something which further testing cleared him for.

What has Garcia said about it?

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat,” Garcia said in a video posted on X. “Never taken a steroid. … I don’t even know where to get steroids. … I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat his a**.”

After requesting the B-samples be tested, he then took to social media again to state that the levels of ostarine found in his A-sample had a “level so low [that it] wouldn’t have any effect.”

However, ostarine has a zero-tolerance threshold by WADA. This means that, unlike other substances, even the smallest traces of the PED will to lead a failed test.

Haney, who lost to Garcia, responded on X, writing: “Levels high enough to test positive…obviously it would have an effect…u dirty b***h.”

Will Ryan Garcia be banned?

If his B-samples test positive for ostarine, Garcia will likely be hit with a lengthy ban from boxing.

Former light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan, was hit with a two-year ban from the sport after he tested positive for ostarine following his TKO defeat to Kell Brook in 2022.

Former British boxer, Amir Khan – Associated Press

Lucian Bute, the former IBF super-middleweight champion, saw his draw with Badou Jack in 2016 changed from a draw to a DQ win for Jack after he also tested positive for ostarine.

It is likely therefore that – should Garcia’s B-sample come back positive – he could see his win over Haney being ruled as no-contest, on top of being banned from competing in the sport for a number of years.