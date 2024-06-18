Jake Paul warned about “tremendous mistake” fighting ex-UFC star as Mike Tyson replacement

Jake Paul has been warned that he’s making a “tremendous mistake” if he takes on Mike Perry by UFC legend Micheal Bisping, as the Brit claims it won’t be an “easy” fight for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

When Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was postponed due to the 57-year-old’s ulcer flare-up, many fighters from across boxing and the MMA world were quick to throw their hats into the ring as a replacement.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had offers from the likes of Amir Khan, Darren Till, and even Ryan Garcia, but hasn’t yet confirmed if he’ll be stepping into the ring before the rearranged clash with Tyson in November.

There have been some claims that he’ll fight former UFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in July to keep himself active, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Despite that, Jake has been warned about potentially fighting the former UFC star. “When you’re talking about Mike Perry, he is a savage. He’s got good technique when you look at the boxing of Jake Paul,” Michael Bisping said in his June 14 video.

“Even though he was going up against Mike Tyson, there was a chance and danger that he would lose that fight in devastating fashion. He thinks Mike Perry is easy work, he’s a big name, he’s a big star. He thinks he is going to go out there and beat him, but he’s wrong. He is the epitome of a real fighter. He’s an absolute star in the bare-knuckle organization.”

Bisping added that he believes Jake has made a “big mistake” if he does take on Perry, and even upgraded it to a “tremendous” mistake.

“Jake Paul has made a tremendous mistake because Mike is a real fighter and he is going to go right at Jake. The man has got a chin and the fire still burns,” the former UFC champion added.

A fight between the ‘Problem Child’ and Perry would be quite interesting, especially as Jake has eyes to make an MMA debut, but it remains to be seen if they will actually square off.