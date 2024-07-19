How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Start time, fight card, more

Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on July 20 when he battles former UFC fighter Mike Perry.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul was originally set to take on boxing legend Mike Tyson, but ‘Iron Mike’ had to postpone his long-anticipated return after suffering an ulcer flare-up.

Not wanting to wait until November, Paul instead decided to pencil in another match for July 20, facing off against Mike Perry instead.

Perry has been tearing it up in the BKFC where he’s currently undefeated, boasting a 5-0 record and could provide quite the challenge for ‘The Problem Child.’

According to Jake, the outcome of this fight could have an impact on his upcoming match against Mike Tyson and it might not happen if he loses to Perry.

Most Valuable Promotions

When and where is Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

The PPV event is set to take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, July 20.

The main card is set to begin at 9pm EST/6pm PST and there are quite a few matches scheduled until the main event.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Viewers can tune into the fight by purchasing it on DAZN for $64.99.

Who else is fighting on the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry card?

The full card for the event is listed as follows, along with the weight classes.

Main card 9pm EST

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan (women’s super-lightweight)

H20 Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi (lightweight)

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman (lightweight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Uriah Hall (cruiserweight)

Prelims 7pm EST

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence (women’s super middleweight)

Julio Solis vs TBA (lightweight)

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill (middleweight)

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero (light-heavyweight)

The fight will be a key one for Jake Paul’s boxing journey, as the YouTuber has vowed to become a champion as early as 2025, but a loss here could be a major setback on the influencer’s quest.