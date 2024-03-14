Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced Withers is secretly plotting your downfall

After speculation about what Wither whispers to Arabella, the Baldur’s Gate 3 community is realizing she may be far more dangerous to them than they thought.

Arabella is a young character in Baldur’s Gate 3 who is sent away from the camp by Withers, but not before she receives an unknown message from him.

This moment stuck out to one player who took to social media to ask what it is that he tells the young girl before she leaves.

But what they found out was that Arabella might be a character much more important – and detrimental – to their plans than they thought.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans believe Arabella has a powerful future

The original question about Withers’ comment was brought to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit where they explain how Withers sends Arabella away after whispering something to her.

“So what filthy lie did Withers tell Arabella? Or maybe he knows something I don’t and this playthrough doomed?”

While plenty of people are taking the time to come up with humorous answers to that question, the biggest answer has tough implications for the player:

“That she’s gonna be the one to take you down.”

Another Baldur’s Gate 3 user goes on to explain how the game takes place in the Forgotten Realms of Dungeons & Dragons, which means that there will always be a group of adventurers that will rise up to take on the powers at be.

“That is not a maybe. It’s basically the cosmic order here.”

The original poster doesn’t seem to want to accept this reality, as they claim they are the “main character” of this world.

But that’s not an excuse for other people, as one player says: “Do you think every future story set in faerun is going to be set in a world dominated by the netherbrain? lol. You’re pretty obviously doomed to fail offscreen before the next campaign.”

The Baldur’s Gate 3 playerbase may never officially know what Withers tells the young girl, but if their theories are correct, it doesn’t bode well for any power-hungry fans.