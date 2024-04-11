Baldur’s Gate 3’s darkest version of Orin kidnapping plot proves Larian thought of everything

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered what happens when there’s no one for Orin to kidnap in Act 3, and it’s another example of Larian Studios’ brilliant foresight.

One of Baldur’s Gate 3’s most memorable moments is when the villainous Orin the Red impersonates someone from your Camp, holding an ally hostage until you come to face her. But as dark as this plotline is normally, the way it plays out if you try and prevent her from carrying out her plan is actually even darker.

Reddit user perkypan shared on the BG3 subreddit what happens when there’s no one for Orin to kidnap. They set up their Dark Urge run so that no one was in the Camp but their active party members, who cannot be taken. This meant turning Yenna away, which caused her to return several times, begging to stay.

Things take a turn when it’s revealed that Orin has taken Yenna and shapeshifted into her – but that’s not even the darkest part.

As the poster shares, “she fed me yennas cat. Laughed and said you enjoyed that meal see you haven’t changed dear sibling etc. Let’s the group know she’s gonna go play with her own food now (yenna) unless we do the gortash s***.”

The player summed it up, saying “ORIN STOLE THE GIRL AND COOKED HER CAT AND FED IT TO DURGE PURELY FOR LAUGHS.”

That’s super messed up on its own, but a commenter makes it even worse by pointing out a detail about Yenna’s cat: “if you use speak with animals and speak with her cat he will say something about how sweet she (Yenna) is to him and would never hurt him.”

As they suggest, there’s a good chance Orin likely killed the cat while transformed into Yenna, making the animal’s final moments even more heartbreaking. After all, while Orin is far more the most capable villain, she is arguably the cruelest.

It’s an incredibly gruesome storyline, whether that’s the case or not, but it showcases what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 so great. The odds of a player stumbling upon something like this by accident are low, but even so, Larian doesn’t just include Yenna as a failsafe to keep the game moving if there’s no one for Orin to kidnap when the time comes.

The developers went above and beyond by including additional story elements and secrets exclusive to playing out this scenario as the Dark Urge. This is also far from the only time Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards players who try new things and go off the beaten path, which encourages players to return to the game time and again.