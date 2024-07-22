Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch lets player accidentally romances a main villain

A Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch can cause one of the strangest mix-ups of all time, as it’s possible to accidentally sleep with one of the enemies, thanks to some shapeshifting shenanigans.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase has proven itself to be unquenchable thirsty, especially when it comes to enemies. Their lust extends from conventionally attractive humanoids to sentient blobs of water. No character is off-limits to these players.

Two of the major villains in Baldur’s Gate 3 that get the most attention are Gortash and Orin of the Dead Three. This is helped by the incredible performance of their voice actors, with Jason Isaacs and Maggie Robertson further enticing the fans.

Article continues after ad

Usually, you can’t romance Orin, but one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit managed to accidentally pull it off, thanks to a glitch. They had a romance scene with Halsin, and it was later revealed that it was during the time when Orin was masquerading as the character with her shapeshifting power.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

“Halsin and Minthy are bugged when it comes to Orin because of how late their romances start,” one player explained, “What’s stupid is the Halsin scene has to happen before the Orin abduction so she can’t take him, but sometimes she still does anyway.”

Article continues after ad

“Orin should be romancable. She’d be like a cat, that keeps leaving bodies outside your door,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yes I agree sparing Orin and having her and Minthara fight over my durge would be fun but deadly game.”

Thankfully, the OP dodged a bullet. “Please at least tell us this was not a Durge run,” one user asked, referring to how you can technically be related to Orin in certain runs, thanks to a shared connection to a certain character from the original Baldur’s Gate games.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 does let players romance evil characters, like Minthara, but there’s a limit to how far you can go. It’s a shame that Orin is off the table, but that’s why the modding scene exists, as do glitches that allow for accidental romance.