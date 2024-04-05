Why Orin is truly Baldur’s Gate 3’s most disgusting character

Orin is a villain in Baldur’s Gate 3 and she does some questionable things as a character. As such, players feel she is probably the most disgusting character in the game.

A Reddit user initiated the discussion surrounding the topic and made a post with the caption, “ANOTHER reason why Orin gives me the ick.”

They stated, “So I just found out that if you don’t save Zevlor in the oubliette in Act 2, Orin drops his naked and note-gagged corpse into your camp,” before also mentioning that Orin “set up a shrine TO HERSELF with a charismatic looking Glamour Shots portrait of herself, surrounded by candles.”

For some added context, Orin is one of the major antagonists of Baldur’s Gate 3. She is a master in the art of murder and pain, which means all her actions revolve around this one single facet. Her objective is to paint the entire world of Baldur’s Gate 3 in crimson red, which will serve as an offering to her father, Bhaal.

In any case, several players joined the conversation made by the original user as they had their own ideas surrounding Orin and her ways.

One such user commented, “Yeah…. she eats that cat and can actually trick your character to eating some too if she possesses Yenna,” while another user chimed in, “Every single playthrough I dealt with Gortash before Orin. But making me eat Grub was the last straw, now act 3 is a straight line to Orin.”

A different player stated, “There WAS a child and a cat for me but thanks to Orin….. Either way, she is weird. If she had a blog, it would be called Blowfly Girl.”

Finally, one of the players mentioned, “I absolutely hate everything about Orin. I enjoyed the fight, I basically palazyed/stunned her the whole fight then destroyed her team. I also murked up her grandfather and wore his armor to the fight.”

Based on these comments, nobody is particularly fond of Orin. She has certain traits that do attract players, but overall her actions are questionable and difficult to agree with regardless of the situation.